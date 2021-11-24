Study confirms homophobic guys who have gay sex aren’t doing so well

File this under: hmm…go figure.

A study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior found that men who have sex with men while harboring homophobic views about same-sex relationships can be pretty unhappy with themselves.

Researchers call it “moral incongruence”, when a person’s behavior doesn’t match up with their moral code. Internalized homophobia can stem from any number of places — family upbringing, religion and societal stigma come to mind first.

Study author Samuel Perry and his team looked at data from the General Social Survey, which asked whether participants had sex with someone of the same sex in the last year, and what their general level of happiness was. It also asked to what extent they felt same-sex relationships are wrong.

Men who have sex with men, who said they believe same-sex relationships are immoral, were twice as likely to say they were unhappy.

We’re not sure why anyone would need research to confirm this idea, but the data is in nonetheless.