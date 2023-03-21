STUDY: States that are horniest for OnlyFans also want to ban adult content & erase LGBTQ+ people

A recent study has revealed that Twitter users in southern states engage most with OnlyFans content — content that is often sexually explicit. Coincidentally, many of these states have also tried passing laws restricting access to explicit adult content.

The study examined Twitter engagement over the last six months with over 4 million tweets containing either #OnlyFans hashtags or links to OnlyFans content.

The study then listed the top 10 states whose Twitter users most engaged with OnlyFans-related tweets. They are from most engaged to least engaged below.

Just for fun, we marked states that have either tried to or successfully passed laws restricting adult content access with an “X,” states that are among the 10 with the highest HIV rates with an “H,” and states with laws forbidding LGBTQ+ content in schools with an “L.”

Georgia (X, H) Nevada (H) Mississippi (X, H, L) Louisiana (X, H, L) Texas (X, H, L) California Florida (X, H, L) North Carolina (H) Illinois New York

You’ll notice that five of the seven southern states above have laws restricting adult content. You’ll also notice that all seven have the highest rates of HIV in the United States, and five of the ten have laws forbidding LGBTQ+ content in schools.

Why does this matter? They’re all likely connected.

At least two studies have found that Google searches for sexually explicit terms tend to be higher in states with higher percentages of religious and political conservatives, like red states.

While it’s hilarious to think of red states as hypocritically seeking out sexy OnlyFans content, it could also be that their citizens are seeking it out precisely because they live in prudish socio-political climates that demonize adult content as “immoral” or “unhealthy.”

This anti-sex attitude is undoubtedly behind five of these states banning LGBTQ+ content in schools through so-called “No Promo Homo” or “Don’t Say Gay” laws, as well. The lack of education about sexuality and sexual health likely also contributes to them having the highest HIV rates in the nation.

Recently, five of the states that are hottest for OnlyFans on Twitter have tried restricting explicit adult content.

Georgia legislators tried to ban the production or distribution of adult content, but a state constitutional court judge recently ruled the law was too vague to be enforced (giving them until May 2023 to clarify it). The Mississippi Senate passed a bill requiring age checks for explicit adult websites. The bill, which is similar to one being considered in Florida, is based on a recently instated Louisiana law. Meanwhile, Texas’s rabidly anti-LGBTQ+ Gov. Greg Abbott has called for criminal investigations into school libraries that offer “obscene content.”

All this is alarming because it’s a growing trend: the 2020 Republican national platform supports states seeking to fight explicit sexual content. Sixteen state legislatures (mostly red and Republican-led) have passed non-binding resolutions declaring adult content as a “public health issue.”

And in 2021, the anti-adult content organization National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) successfully pressured OnlyFans to drop all of its adult content after it encouraged a Republican representative to send a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) asking the DOJ to investigate OnlyFans for criminal activity. OnlyFans quickly backtracked after widespread outcry and mockery. But nonetheless, NSOCE has continued pursuing its stated goal to put all adult content associates out of business.

While all this is concerning, perhaps this OnlyFans study has a silver lining. After all, if the citizens of southern states are so busy enjoying sexual content creators on Twitter, perhaps they’ll oppose legislators who try to restrict such content.