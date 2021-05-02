Stump n’ Strip with sexy David Ace

This week, David Ace geeks out and strips down.

The adult entertainer joined the queer pop culture web series Geek Chic This Week to play a rousing, and arousing, game of Stump N’ Strip.

The rules are pretty simple.

They ask each other gay pop culture trivia questions ranging from “Who won the first two seasons of RuPauls Drag Race” to “Who are Superboy’s daddies.” When they f*&k up, they gotta snatch off an article of clothing. It’s like a gay geek version of strip poker.

Will David Ace succeed, or will he strip?

And for more gay geekery, hit up Geek Chic This Week on Youtube.