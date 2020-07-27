These style-makers are changing how the world sees gender, one outfit at a time

While fashion is often considered a luxury out of reach for most people, a whole group of designers is bringing fashion to the streets, finding new ways to make it accessible and relevant to all.

Style has long been one way in which queer people find each other and express the beauty of their difference to the larger world. Queer designers have helped liberate us from convention, often enforced through outdated ideas about what attire is acceptable based on gender and heteronormativity.

This pride season, the following designers caught our attention not just for their aesthetic sensibilities but their devotion to our cause.