A suburban bakery decided to host a kid-friendly drag brunch. Then all hell broke loose.

UpRising Bakery and Cafe in suburban Chicago regularly hosts events featuring live music and poetry, and last month it planned to bring a little levity into the community with a kid-friendly drag brunch. It did not go as planned, to say the least.

After the Lake in the Hills bakery announced the brunch, angry phone calls and social media reviews started flooding the business. That was just the start.

The harassment soon escalated, with people calling employees pedophiles and someone even leaving a bag of feces outside the cafe.

When someone broke into the shop and vandalized it with slurs the night before the event, owner Corinna Sac says she had no choice but to cancel.

Lake in the Hills police arrested Joseph Collins, 24, who was charged with a class 4 felony hate crime and criminal damage to property. But while Sac commended the response of Lake in the Hills police at first, she now finds herself at odds with the town itself.

Last week, Sac received a letter from a lawyer representing the village who said that officials are “concerned that there appears to be an entertainment event” advertised on the business’ Facebook page.

The letter further said that the strip mall where the cafe is located is not zoned for entertainment, but nobody seemed to have an issue before the drag brunch debacle.

“Should the village become aware of any entertainment events continuing to be advertised at the UpRising Bakery and Cafe location, it will pursue appropriate enforcement actions,” the letter said, threatening fines of up to $750 per day and the suspension or revocation licenses.

In the video posted to social media, Sac said she’s now been forced to cancel a Disney karaoke event and a very raucous-sounding resume writing workshop.

“There was a concern for how much resources we are taking from village,” Sac said. “I feel like this is discrimination and a conspiracy to interfere with my business.”

“Our hands are being tied and our backs are being forced up against the wall by our landlord and the village of Lake in the Hills,” she added.

The situation prompted a response from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which sent a letter to the village saying its “sudden determination to enforce the code against UpRising or Ms. Sac based on their exercise of First Amendment rights constitutes unconstitutional retaliation.”

“Village officials initially seemed inclined to support Ms. Sac and her business in the wake of this horrific event,” the ACLU’s letter reads. “Unfortunately, they have chosen instead to give the person who attacked and vandalized UpRising exactly what he apparently wanted.”

“I’m incredibly saddened and mad and upset and angry that they are taking this stance against us,” Sac said.

Family-friendly drag events have become a hot topic in the Right’s anti-LGBTQ culture war. In Florida, a restaurant is being targeted by the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation after video of a drag performance at the establishment went viral.

Last month, after a Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton (R) vowed to outlaw drag shows in the presence of children, DeSantis implied that he is open to using Florida’s child protective service laws to terminate the parental rights of adults who take their kids to see drag shows.