Success: Lady Gaga’s dogs have been rescued

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

la

In happy news, Koji and Gustav–the two French bulldogs owned by Lady Gaga–have been found and returned home.

TMZ now reports that an unidentified woman turned the dogs into a Los Angeles police station. They’ve since been reunited with Gaga, who cried tears of joy at seeing her pooches again.

Capt. Jonathan Tippet, a spokesperson for the LAPD, also stressed that the woman who returned the dogs was “uninvolved and unassociated” with the abduction of the pups. It’s also unclear at the time of this writing if Lady Gaga has or intends to pay the woman who rescued the dogs the $500,000 reward she’d offered for their safe return.

Related: Lady Gaga offers $500K to man who shot her dog walker, “no questions asked”

The crime occurred the evening of February 24 when an unidentified attacker shot dog walker Ryan Fisher after a brief struggle. The shooter then grabbed Koji and Gustav and escaped the scene. A third bulldog, Asia, managed to evade the dognapper and stayed with the wounded Fisher until help arrived. He remains hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” Lady Gaga said in an Instagram post.

Police continue to seek out suspects in the case. Fisher described two men involved in the attack. “Suspect-1 is described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Suspect-2 is further described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing,” according to an LAPD statement.