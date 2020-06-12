Sugar baby who inherited 81-year-old priest bf’s life savings insists he’s no gold digger

The widow of a retired priest says he grieved for two days before collecting his roughly £260,000 ($330,000) inheritance. Now he’s insisting he is not a gold digger.

Philip Clements first introduced the world to his then-24-year-old boyfriend, Florin Marin, in 2017. In 2018, the couple broke up, but later got back together and were eventually married.

Clements passed away in the hospital on May 31. Now, Marin stands to inherit £150,000 from one life insurance policy plus £10,000 from another, a £100,000 house, and a £2,000-a-month-for-life pension.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old Romanian model says he grieved for two days and that’s “enough.”

“People will think that I am a widow with a black hat who is crying, and I did cry, but two days is enough,” he says. “Philip didn’t want me to cry. He wanted people to be happy whatever happened.”

Clements’ family were not convinced.

A follow-up story in the Daily Mail reports that Clements’ 71-year-old brother Anthony was left with just two family photographs.

Another brother, 76-year-old Brian, called Marin a “leech”.

Anthony added:

“I told my brother this many times. Florin is nothing but a gold digger who set out to rob my brother from the moment they met. And now he has got what he wanted. “The man is a disgrace. I made my feelings clear to Anthony many times. What has happened speaks for itself. Florin has cashed in and has done very well out of my brother.”

Not taking the attacks lying down, Marin spoke out to This Morning:

“No it’s not like that. It’s not like that. No. No. It wasn’t. “Yes, he left me in the will and I’m married to him, he’s my husband. “What his family said, I want to tell them to mind their own business, and best wishes in their lives.”

Marin says he is now planning Clements’ funeral, which will be a private religious ceremony and will not include a wake or reception.