Summer lovin’: 20 fascinating facts about queer coming-of-age classic ‘Call Me By Your Name’

‘Call Me By Your Name,’ Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Tennis love triangle romance Challengers is one of the best-reviewed films of the year, and director Luca Guadagnino is riding high off of the success, lining up a number of exciting new projects, including the Daniel Craig-starring drama Queer.

But it was only seven years ago that the filmmaker had his breakthrough critical and commercial success with the sumptuous coming-of-age film, Call Me By Your Name, a timeless tale of queer longing the cemented Timothée Chalamet’s rise to stardom.

We assume, if you’re a Queerty reader, you’re already familiar. But in case you need a refresher: The movie follows Elio (Chalamet), an American teen in 1983 who spends the summer at his family’s Italian villa. His professor father (Michael Stuhlbarg) takes on a new intern every summer, and Elio quickly develops a crush on the new intern, Oliver (troubled actor Armie Hammer). Elio and Oliver end up in an intense romantic relationship over the course of the summer, changing Elio’s life forever.

As Luca Guadagnino continues to become one of the hottest directors in Hollywood, take a look back at these 20 fascinating facts about Call Me By Your Name…