This super awkward clip of Lindsey Graham doing something with his finger cannot be unseen

Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News this week where he was caught red handed doing, um, something with his finger.

The super awkward moment, which cannot be unseen, happened right after a commercial break on Laura Ingraham‘s show.

Graham was captured peering down at his index finger with a curious expression on his face, then looking up at the camera and uncomfortably smiling, before glancing off to the side to see if anyone else noticed.

Lindsey Graham just totally got caught picking a booger… pic.twitter.com/wk8jpwHY3M — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) January 28, 2021

Unfortunately for the senator, everyone noticed. And they’ve been circulating and recirculating the clip, as well as a GIF of the clip, on Twitter ever since.

Who knows what he had on his finger? Or why he was inspecting it so intently? Late night host Jimmy Kimmel put it best when he said Graham “seemed to get caught with his finger in the boogie jar.”

“He wasn’t picking his nose,” Kimmel joked after playing the clip on his show last night. “He was just in there searching for election fraud.”

Meanwhile, folx on Twitter had some other ideas…

I believe this is Lindsey Graham telling his index finger, possessed by a demon as part of his pact with Satan, to shut up. https://t.co/lOWmPddckJ — John Rodriguez (@JohnnyBNeutral) January 28, 2021

He has to get his ideas from somewhere. — Shepard Kollock (@KollockShepard) January 28, 2021

Had a great teacher pic.twitter.com/Ovv0ixz2ZI — David C Torres (@DavidCTorres2) January 28, 2021

Guys, don’t be ridiculous. @LindseyGrahamSC was not picking his nose during the break; he was telling the cameraman that he hadn’t washed that finger in weeks and could still smell Trump’s ass on it. — Cynical Curtis (@curtis49428866) January 29, 2021

He is still looking for ballots in Georgia. He knows they are up there somewhere — ♥️KELLY♥️ (@Kelbob8) January 28, 2021

Oh FFS @LindseyGrahamSC

Keep your fingers out of your nose, and wash your hands. — Brenda Loves KARMA (@StealthBrenda) January 28, 2021

He was just trying to smell his finger to see where he stuck it last. — Frank Marin (@FrankRiveraMar1) January 28, 2021

smelling the santorum. — 🤦🏼‍♂️ (@AlanAllin88) January 28, 2021

You know @LindseyGrahamSC wiped it off his finger onto the bottom of the desk he’s sitting at. pic.twitter.com/ydW8ZkejeD — Steven Miller (@StevenM88824872) January 28, 2021

I see that everyone is making fun of @LindseyGrahamSC for picking his nose on live tv and come on, people, that snot very mature. — Dteve (@steveturner2112) January 28, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.