Super Bowl fans thought they’d found the perfect bar, but was a VERY different sort of ‘Eagle’

A gaggle of Eagles fans thought they’d discovered the ideal bar in Minneapolis to watch their team battle it out with the Patriots in the Super Bowl, and in a way, they did.
Though they didn’t have tickets to the event, the group opted for the next best thing — watching the action from Minneapolis’ Eagle Bolt Bar downtown.
Why they thought there’d be a bar in Minneapolis devoted to their hometeam in Philidelphia isn’t exactly known, but we suppose it’s possible that an Eagles superfan who’d moved to Minneapolis would feel so strongly about the team that they’d open a bar dedicated to thier hometeam heroes. Right? So we’ll go with that.
The point is, the large group filled up the bar, which is decidednly not a sports bar devoted to the Eagles, but is instead a gay bar catering to a leather crowd.
I can confirm a number of Eagles fans here at @eagleBoltbar were drawn by the name. Including a guy from Hamburg, Germany pic.twitter.com/RQvGRfO9Yz
— Eric Roper (@StribRoper) February 5, 2018
One fan here tells me: “We were just walking around as we were looking for a bar. I said we’re stopping there, it says Eagle.”
— Eric Roper (@StribRoper) February 5, 2018
“Eagles fans are mistaking @eagleBoltbar as a fan bar and I am DYING. It’s more of a Bears kinda place ya’ll,” one person reported via Twitter.
“Eagles fans here at @eagleBoltbar were drawn by the name,” said another.
But what could once have been the ingredients for trouble was instead a moment for people from different walks of life to laugh at the misunderstanding, come together and do what they were there to do:
compete in a jockstrap contest watch the Super Bowl.
Bar owner Ed Hopkins was loving it.
“The people in tonight enjoyed being in our place.”
“The Eagles fans were very rowdy and fun. We enjoyed having them in our establishment.”
jkb
Nice
gossipbear
Isn’t it? Great, fun story – take that, ‘Blue Oyster’ bar/ homophobic stereotyping of the Police Academy movies!
JK 1984
I remember watching those movies as a kid (recorded from TV only VHS) and at the time it was funny because as a kid I thought two men dancing together was funny looking and strange. Had no idea what “gay” meant.
When I watched it again as an adult, I realised that there was a lot of adult content that went over my head (peeping toms, racism, the whole blue oyster bar sequence). As it was one of my favorite movie series as a kid I still look at it fondly but also cringe at some of the worse parts of it.
Bob LaBlah
I remember that scene today and even now and then I think about it. I laugh each time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlGclIZV5JQ
Larry Topping
Yeah, when the one cop is caught naked, covering his front/back sides with trashcan lids; he drops the can lids and the leather guys all applaud … I love that scene! What a hoot! (:>)
lipfy
this scenes it is always fun and make me laugh a lot all time
in all movies Police academy i wait for this scene and it is really not homophobic
rtmartinez
That is awesome that they stayed after realizing what bar they were in and had a great time.
mammothlover
Hey Ed! Glad that every one had fun at the Eagle and that you’re doing well! I love that place and always welcoming with great food and libations! Hope they spent lots of money and tipped well! Emery
padraicj
To be fair, and I’m not sure why the writer was so condescending about it, a lot of cities do have bars where fans of different teams will meet up. Whether it is official or unofficial, it becomes known as the bar for that team.
paul dorian lord fredine
are you naive or just plain dense? yes, some bars do incorporate a team name into that of the bar but those bars are usually in the town or state of that particular team. minnesota is not known to be a haven for any pennsylvania, or any other state’s teams except maybe the packers for those on the eastern border. you’re throwing darts at a board that isn’t there.
Cinderella
Paul, padraicj was quite correct. Official and unofficial backers bars exist worldwide for just about every sports team. Just one example, from one of the least popular NFL teams:
http://www.buffalobills.com/fans/billsbackers/backer-locator-map.html
He BGB
They watch TV at the Eagle? Maybe I’m thinking of the boys in the upstairs area! What if it had been Underwear Night? Now that would be funny.
jhon_siders
They had nothing to worry about there are no real leather men much any more Now in the old days some one may have wound up on the cross ??LOL
Kangol
Go to Mid-Atlantic Leather in DC (over MLK Jr holiday weekend) or International Mr. Leather in Chicago (same time as Bear Pride), and you’ll see a lot of real hard-core leathermen and leatherpeople. And lots who like the sexy outfits too.
jhon_siders
IML LOL MAL !!!! lots of pretty boys yea I used to go to all of them they have become beauty contests full of posers you will find a few private party’s were there is real play but most of them are just there for the look slap one on the chaps ass and they say owww im not into that shit !!
carver.robertd
Football, after all, has been called the “great American homosexual game of tag!”
Kangol
Great story about the Eagle bar and Eagles fans, and great win for the Eagles!
JK 1984
It is good that they decided to stay once they realised the bar wasn’t what they were expecting and both the regulars and eagles fans could have a fun night.
fur_hunter
What a terrific story and what an amazing happening. Straight football fans watching and enjoying the football game in a Gay Bar. WOW! Since a major football game is several hours long, this gave both sides of the fence to talk, chat and laugh together. Maybe, just maybe, the straight folks went away with a different perspective of gay guys….a good perspective. And who knows? One or more of them might stand up someday and defend against the lies told about gay people. We can only hope.
hansniemeijer
So all the visitors to this bar were devoted to something.
surfpenis
I wonder if any “straight” boys caught a blowjob in the restroom!
1RedHottSexyMama
I can assure you they did and loved every second of it. No woman, even a pron star can suck a cock as well as a man can. So pretty sure they will be on the DL on Craigslist, Adam4Adam, KIK or something like that looking for a hookup. My ex-bf was bisexual and I always picked out his tops. I got to do my favorite thing(watch) and he got topped without having to do any of the work of trying to find someone that was a good size and was as careful as we were when it came down to safe sex.
djmcgamester
Great to know those guys could go there – even if by mistake – to enjoy the game and get along just fine with the clientele. Bridges being build.
