Super embarrassing video of Ivanka talking to world leaders re-trends on its one year anniversary

Approximately one year ago, #UnwantedIvanka was trending on social media after video of Ivanka Trump awkwardly inserting herself into a conversation with several world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan went viral.
The moment, which was truly embarrassing, had mostly been forgotten about by Americans, lost in the swamp of countless more cringeworthy acts by the first daughter over the last 365 days.
Related: Ivanka brought a $1,500 purse to Monday’s tear-gassing and now its designer is facing a boycott
That is until writer and filmmaker Andy Ostroy decided to re-share it with his 80K Twitter followers, along with the caption: “Jeez… how embarrassing. Please do NOT retweet this because I know it absolutely horrifies @Ivankatrump (who’s blocked me) to see herself humiliated like this… #Ivanka #Trump.”
Jeez… how embarrassing. Please do NOT retweet this because I know it absolutely horrifies @Ivankatrump (who’s blocked me) to see herself humiliated like this… #Ivanka #Trump pic.twitter.com/cY5bxrOWQ9
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 8, 2020
And, just like that, the video was trending again.
So far, Ostroy’s tweet has inspired 2,000 likes, another 2,000 retweets, and hundreds of comments.
I had completely forgotten about this video – Jesus she’s ridiculous.
— Antifascist Rokey🇺🇸 BidenHarris2020 (@rokeypdx) July 8, 2020
The ecosystem is male dominated? Why is she dressed like a princess at a ball? pic.twitter.com/UpgLqVCNCV
— Dina Climate Change Voter 🌍 (@Dinalovesdogs) July 8, 2020
As eloquent as her father.
— Dawn Taylor (@Chailey88) July 8, 2020
It’s almost as if world leaders could give a sh#t what an unelected handbag designer thinks about world affairs. But I might be reading this wrong.
— B mac (@mcpherson_k) July 8, 2020
Oooops! My finger accidentally hit retweet.
Too bad, so sad.
— Ethelkitty (@ethelkitty) July 8, 2020
A. What is nepotism.
— ObsidianDisorder (@MasterSrgnt78) July 8, 2020
Her point of the ecosystem being “male dominate” has no relevance to their conversation WHATSOEVER, she could have just said “two plus two equals four” 🤦♀️
Sad!
— we cant breathe (@Indigenous_Me) July 8, 2020
World leaders have important things to discuss. She should have stayed at the children’s table where she belongs forever.
— Debra 👉🏼 ABSOLUTELY NO TRUMP SUPPORTERS. BLM (@blowfish8888) July 8, 2020
get dressed in expensive clothes and pretend you know everything
— Romie55 (@Romie551) July 8, 2020
So fun to watch again and again. 😂
— Linda M. (@elsie1920) July 8, 2020
Now, how about a look back at some of the best #UnwantedIvanka memes that were circulating on Instagram this time last summer…
View this post on Instagram
After a clip of Ivanka Trump engaging world leaders at the G20 went viral at the weekend, a wave of #unwantedivanka memes has sprung up, Photoshopping the First Daughter into historical and fictional scenarios. Hit the link in bio for a few particularly silly ones rounded up by @margaretabrams [credit: Twitter user @Audrey__Disbrow]
Related: These Unwanted Ivanka memes keep getting better and better
3 Comments
Cam
Ivanka’s personal stile seems to be “Porn Chic”. Overly bleached hair, extremely heavy eye makeup, frilly clothing at a serious event, and obvious breast implants.
It’s like she just doesn’t understand where she is. Looks like she may have bought her way through school also.
Chrisk
This is what happens when you’re always the apple of your daddies eye and no one dares to tell you that you’re not qualified.
Go back to your gilded cage bitch and getting sweet heart deals from the Chinese for favors from your child molesting daddy.
justgeo
Once again just who the F)(k is this Bi*&h?