#UnwantedIvanka

Super embarrassing video of Ivanka talking to world leaders re-trends on its one year anniversary

Approximately one year ago, #UnwantedIvanka was trending on social media after video of Ivanka Trump awkwardly inserting herself into a conversation with several world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan went viral.

The moment, which was truly embarrassing, had mostly been forgotten about by Americans, lost in the swamp of countless more cringeworthy acts by the first daughter over the last 365 days.

That is until writer and filmmaker Andy Ostroy decided to re-share it with his 80K Twitter followers, along with the caption: “Jeez… how embarrassing. Please do NOT retweet this because I know it absolutely horrifies @Ivankatrump (who’s blocked me) to see herself humiliated like this… #Ivanka #Trump.”

And, just like that, the video was trending again.

So far, Ostroy’s tweet has inspired 2,000 likes, another 2,000 retweets, and hundreds of comments.

Now, how about a look back at some of the best #UnwantedIvanka memes that were circulating on Instagram this time last summer…

#UnwantedIvanka

More #UnwantedIvanka

My #unwantedivanka

#unwantedivanka #Interloper #grifter

#unwantedivanka

