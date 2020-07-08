Super embarrassing video of Ivanka talking to world leaders re-trends on its one year anniversary

Approximately one year ago, #UnwantedIvanka was trending on social media after video of Ivanka Trump awkwardly inserting herself into a conversation with several world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan went viral.

The moment, which was truly embarrassing, had mostly been forgotten about by Americans, lost in the swamp of countless more cringeworthy acts by the first daughter over the last 365 days.

That is until writer and filmmaker Andy Ostroy decided to re-share it with his 80K Twitter followers, along with the caption: “Jeez… how embarrassing. Please do NOT retweet this because I know it absolutely horrifies @Ivankatrump (who’s blocked me) to see herself humiliated like this… #Ivanka #Trump.”

Jeez… how embarrassing. Please do NOT retweet this because I know it absolutely horrifies @Ivankatrump (who’s blocked me) to see herself humiliated like this… #Ivanka #Trump pic.twitter.com/cY5bxrOWQ9 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 8, 2020

And, just like that, the video was trending again.

So far, Ostroy’s tweet has inspired 2,000 likes, another 2,000 retweets, and hundreds of comments.

I had completely forgotten about this video – Jesus she’s ridiculous. — Antifascist Rokey🇺🇸 BidenHarris2020 (@rokeypdx) July 8, 2020

The ecosystem is male dominated? Why is she dressed like a princess at a ball? pic.twitter.com/UpgLqVCNCV — Dina Climate Change Voter 🌍 (@Dinalovesdogs) July 8, 2020

As eloquent as her father. — Dawn Taylor (@Chailey88) July 8, 2020

It’s almost as if world leaders could give a sh#t what an unelected handbag designer thinks about world affairs. But I might be reading this wrong. — B mac (@mcpherson_k) July 8, 2020

Oooops! My finger accidentally hit retweet.

Too bad, so sad. — Ethelkitty (@ethelkitty) July 8, 2020

A. What is nepotism. — ObsidianDisorder (@MasterSrgnt78) July 8, 2020

Her point of the ecosystem being “male dominate” has no relevance to their conversation WHATSOEVER, she could have just said “two plus two equals four” 🤦‍♀️ Sad! — we cant breathe (@Indigenous_Me) July 8, 2020

World leaders have important things to discuss. She should have stayed at the children’s table where she belongs forever. — Debra 👉🏼 ABSOLUTELY NO TRUMP SUPPORTERS. BLM (@blowfish8888) July 8, 2020

get dressed in expensive clothes and pretend you know everything — Romie55 (@Romie551) July 8, 2020

So fun to watch again and again. 😂 — Linda M. (@elsie1920) July 8, 2020

Now, how about a look back at some of the best #UnwantedIvanka memes that were circulating on Instagram this time last summer…

