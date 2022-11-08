Superman just found out his superson is super queer

A year after he soared out of the closet to comic book fans, Jon Kent has been given an equally special moment with his dad, Kal-El, a.k.a. Clark Kent.

Jon took over the role as Superman from his father and officially come out as bi in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El in 2021. He also started a relationship with his crime fighting partner, Jay Nakamura, and it’s been all sorts of adorable.

Defying the predictions of homophobes, DC Comics even announced that sales for Jon’s coming out issue actually exceeded orders, an event virtually unheard of in the comic industry.

Due to demand, every single issue of our #Superman Son of Kal-El is being reprinted, and @DCComics have reported unprecedented orders for issue #5.

Out November 16. Art by @johntimmsart & @hificolor.https://t.co/LA1uW25339 pic.twitter.com/6Ck7FerSZZ — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) October 21, 2021

Now that he’s living proud, there was only one person left for Jon to come out to–his dad–who’s been off-planet attending to some urgent matters.

In the new issue #17, Clark returns to earth as Jon worries about how the big reveal will go down. Meanwhile, Clark can tell Jon is holding something back, and doesn’t know why the two aren’t connecting. Bonus points to the DC writers for creating a relatable dynamic even in these super-circumstances!

And even more bonus points for putting Clark in these overalls for the cover art:

“I wasn’t worried you’d literally fly away from me at super-speed,” Jon says when he finally musters up the courage to open up. “But if I saw the wrong look on your face — doubt, disapproval, disappointment — even for a fraction of a second, then that would be…distance between us.”

“Anyone who makes your life better will always be a hero in my eyes,” Clark responds, and we’re going to need to borrow his cape for a second because someone must be chopping onions nearby.

Superman: Son of Kal-El will conclude after the next issue, but the queer Superman will live on in a new series, Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, out next year.

