#SuperStraights are being trolled super hard on Twitter

People are super over the super transphobic “#SuperStraight” movement.

The cringey term cropped up on social media earlier this month. It was reportedly coined by Kyle Royce, who used it in a since-deleted TikTok video.

“Yo guys, I made a new sexuality,” Royce said, explaining that he’s “super straight” because he doesn’t date trans women as they’re “not real women.”

“You can’t say I’m transphobic now,” he reasoned.

Though the video has been removed from TikTok (Royce claims he took it down after receiving death threats, contracting COVID-19, and becoming homeless), it has been making the rounds on Twitter for the past couple of weeks.

Anyone else super straight? Big respect to this guy createing a new thing. #superstraight pic.twitter.com/hdLdeV82xK — MinnieMooTheDoggo (@MinnieTheDoggo0) March 3, 2021

A chorus of likeminded men now claim to identify as #SuperStraight and have been posting about their “super straightness” and why they’re not transphobic for believing trans women aren’t “real” women.

(For the record: They are transphobic.)

Unfortunately for them, nobody’s buying their bullsh*t. In fact, the #SuperStraights are being trolled super hard on Twitter right now.

Here’s what folx are saying about these #SuperLosers…

The one thing that gets me about #superstraight is that they had to make up a sexual orientation to declare their transphobia, when in all honesty, A trans person really wouldnt want to sleep or date them in the first place ? — xSpiderMuffinx (@spider_muffin) March 24, 2021

#superstraight ?? more like super single ? — future cryptid ????????? (@ogthimbo) March 24, 2021

Why be “super straight” when you can be an “extra virgin” bisexual — Potter Cain “? Catboy” McKinney (@Philologikal) March 19, 2021

Do your part, discriminate against a superstraight today. pic.twitter.com/pdvV7cVPAJ — Sophie Labelle, cartoonist (@AssignedMale) March 21, 2021

Mfs were so insecure about their sexuality that they really had to make up “super straight” ? — L U C I F E R ? (@glacelucifer) March 19, 2021

Pro Tip: Just accept the fact that if you have #superstraight in your bio I already know you are a bigoted fuckmuppet and all you will get from me is mockery and ridicule. — TheCulturalEqualityRaiseroftheDead (@CulturalDead) March 23, 2021

Super straight mfs in real life pic.twitter.com/0BvWFnHy6G — arkansas warrior ? (@liamazing624) March 18, 2021

superstraight? more like supershithead ? — Haru (????? ????) (@bestgirlHarU) March 24, 2021

super straight more like super virgins — hornyclub out of context (@hornyclub420) March 23, 2021

Being straight is okay, but them super straight mfs gotta go. — TIKI MAN (@TKvsTheUniverse) March 17, 2021

mfs say they’re super straight just to still get no girls — Niime (@NiimeGone) March 18, 2021

I would just like to say real quick that SuperStraight doesn't exist because you're just heterosexual. You also aren't transphobic for not being sexually attracted to a female with male sex organs. That just means you are heteroromantic with Gynosexual attraction. Christ, y'all — Connor Noland (they/them) (@xooner523) March 23, 2021

