in quotes

We’re sure Janet Jackson was NOT thinking of Madonna when she talked about aging “gracefully”

By

“Everyone would always want to stay young and this and that, but it’s inevitable. I mean, we’re all going to get there.

I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point it’s going to come and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully.

It’s either a little bit of zhuzh or gracefully.”Icon Janet Jackson speaking to Allure about how she “will not overly fill, freeze or stretch her face.”

Disclaimer: Relax, people! It’s a joke!

Related: If you’re nasty: 8 times Janet Jackson was a total badass