We’re sure Janet Jackson was NOT thinking of Madonna when she talked about aging “gracefully”

“Everyone would always want to stay young and this and that, but it’s inevitable. I mean, we’re all going to get there.
I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point it’s going to come and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully.
It’s either a little bit of zhuzh or gracefully.”Icon Janet Jackson speaking to Allure about how she “will not overly fill, freeze or stretch her face.”
Disclaimer: Relax, people! It’s a joke!
4 Comments
Heywood Jablowme
Right, she couldn’t possibly have been thinking about her brother, so she must have been thinking about Madonna!
DomitoJo
ms jackson is a goddamn QUEEN!!
SDR94103
hardly. her body of work is small in comparison to many. The documentary is hysterical.
nbrowntr
Why do people always feel the need to pit Janet and Madonna against each other. Their both very different artists. Janet’s never been catty or jealous of other performers, apart from the comment she made in defence to an insult. Madonna isn’t the only woman in Hollywood who has overdone the surgery.