We’re sure Janet Jackson was NOT thinking of Madonna when she talked about aging “gracefully”

“Everyone would always want to stay young and this and that, but it’s inevitable. I mean, we’re all going to get there.

I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point it’s going to come and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully.

It’s either a little bit of zhuzh or gracefully.”Icon Janet Jackson speaking to Allure about how she “will not overly fill, freeze or stretch her face.”