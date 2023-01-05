It sure looks like Madonna has something MAJOR planned and fans are about to lose it

Fans of bygone Madonna eras may find themselves pulled back into the pop queen’s orbit with an upcoming project. Details are still very hush-hush, but from all appearances, Madge is just days away from announcing the tour of a lifetime.
The intrusive chanteuse just celebrated a legendary career last year with her biggest compilation album ever. Finally Enough Love: 50 number ones dropped in August, serving as an ultimate victory lap for a performer who’s spent the last four decades topping the dance charts — well, her ultimate victory lap until now.
The alleged tour is thought to kick off in 2023, exactly forty years after the release of her self-titled debut album. With a rumored setlist spanning her entire career, this is set to be her first ever compilation tour.
Madonna has seemingly had hitting the road again on her mind for a while now. Last year, she waxed on her desire to reintroduce her collection to the youth.
“I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to re-release my catalog and introduce my music to a new generation. I’m focused on that,” she explained to Variety. “I want to go on tour again, I’m a creature of the stage. That is my happy place.”
She also spoke in an Instagram Live about whether she was planning to tour the world again.
“Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium, baby,” she said, before adding, “Me and Britney, what about that?”
The singer reportedly already has multiple nights booked at London’s O2 Arena.
Madonna’s last stint on the road was the ever-provocative, slightly messy Madame X Tour, which was cut short by the pandemic. After three long years of touch-and-go masking, distancing, and being wild on TikTok, she’s ready to be face to face with the fans again.
As eccentric as Miss Ciccone has gotten over the years, hearing a full catalogue of “Everybody” and “Hung Up” and “Justify My Love” live back to back to back might actually cause gay cardiac arrests. Hopefully there are medics on standby.
For another dose of new-classic Madonna, check out “Gambler”, her recently re-released “lost single” originally put out on the 1985 Vision Quest soundtrack:
SFMike
She is really becoming the Mae West of the 21st century working as hard as possible not growing old gracefully. Maybe she should think of remaking “Sextette.”
Jim
Wait you’re too young to recognize this LOL
Gabby
Who is Mae West? Growing old gracefully – says the man who feels the need to trash a successful female on line – your very successful (not).
Jim
Has-been. Media whore
joxx67
Madonna is the QUEEN!!
jenplease
The notion that she actually has ‘fans’ is mind boggling. She’s an embarrassment.
Go to bed Madonna.
Gabby
HMMMM? Take note – 40 years into her career and yes she is still inspiring millions of fans all over the world. Her last 5-6 tours have been sold out making her the most successful touring artist ever, even today. Also, her most recent Madame X tour was a fan and critic favourite A quick search of the pop charts and you will notice that Madonna always has 5-6 albums always charting and her music is bering streamed as much as younger artists. Over the summer she released a dance compilation of 50 past #1’s. With only instagram promotion, the album still debuted at #1 all over the world – an album of old songs! Just last week, a demo surfaced on Tik Tok, Back That Up To The Beat, and within 24 hours it was #1 world wide. The notion that a grown man feels the need to leave a negative comment about a successful self made female is mind boggling. If I am not as passionate, silly and vibrant as Madonna at 65 I just don’t want it.
Gabby
Relevant enough for you to click on the article and leave a comment. You see how that works?
Ricanthony
hahahahahah!!!! Your hate is shining through. Have a seat. You could NEVER, ever meet her greatness.
Claytonisahobo
This is awesome news, not that she’ll tour anywhere near where I can see her, but I will watch it on streaming or DVD for sure. I would love it if she would bring back Donna and Nikki as well.
Love live THE QUEEN 🙂
Gabby
I am so excited. I saw her last tour and it was so good.
Jan
The gays will love a new tour no doubt, but she’s hellbent on getting her music to a generation that will not resonate or appreciate it.