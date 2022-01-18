It sure looks like Matt Gaetz is going to pay for what he did… but not on Venmo

It’s becoming increasingly more obvious that Matt Gaetz is 1000% screwed.

Last week, the antigay congressman’s ex-girlfriend testified before a federal grand jury investigating him for sex crimes. Now, CBS News reports that she’s officially been granted immunity and is being treated as a potential key witness in the case against him:

The woman, who CBS News is not naming to protect her privacy, testified in front of a federal grand jury in Orlando last Wednesday. She is viewed as a potential key witness, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. One of the sources said she has information related to the investigation of both the sex trafficking and obstruction allegations.

In response to this bombshell news, Gaetz’s attorneys issued a statement saying they’ve seen “no credible basis” for a prosecution of their client.

But CBS News legal analyst Rikki Kleiman points out, “The government does not give immunity blindly. They know what they’re getting in exchange.” Which suggests that there must be at least some credible basis, or the feds wouldn’t have granted the ex protection.

News of the investigation into Gaetz first broke last March. According to The New York Times, it was opened in the final months of Trump’s failed one term presidency under the direction of then-Attorney General Bill Barr.

Multiple sources claim Gaetz’s ex tagged along with him and his alleged 17-year-old lover on a trip to the Bahamas in 2018. CBS News also reports that investigators are looking into whether the embattled lawmaker obstructed justice when he had a secret phone call with the ex and another woman.

Now, the tweets…

Matt Gaetz's life and career are over, whether he knows it yet or not. https://t.co/imYZKLajRx — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 18, 2022

Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend has been granted immunity. I hope this means Matt Gaetz will be granted an indictment. — KD ????? (@kdnerak33) January 17, 2022

The walls are closing in on Matt Gaetz thanks to his ex-girlfriend who I personally think is lovely. — Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) January 17, 2022

BREAKING – Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend not only testified before grand jury — she was granted full immunity. She’s fully cooperating: testimony, documents (texts, emails, maybe call logs or financials). She had receipts. You don’t get full immunity without receipts. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 18, 2022

Matt Gaetz just got immunocompromised — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 18, 2022

Holy shit Matt Gaetz was just put on the burner. Orville or Pop Secret? — Donhammed Trumpistan (@kevinwitvliet00) January 18, 2022

Raise your hand if today is a GREAT day to arrest Matt Gaetz! ? — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) January 18, 2022

Matt Gaetz is about to pay for what he did… but not on Venmo. — Cam F*CK WHITE SUPREMACY Grant (@kiltedactivist) January 18, 2022

There’s only one reason why Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend would be granted immunity to testify. Rapey McFivehead, you in danger girl. — ???? (@antifaoperative) January 17, 2022

I don’t think Matt Gaetz is feeling Luckey tonight. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 18, 2022

Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the ongoing case against him.

