It sure looks like Richard Grenell might’ve broken the law and can probably expect a call from the FBI

Twice impeached ex-president Donald Trump just announced that he has his own personal “envoy ambassador” conducting foreign policy and it’s none other than… former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

In a statement issued earlier today, Trump said he sent Grenell to the Kosovo-Serbia border this week to meet with leaders and engage in peace talks. Or something. It’s not totally clear. But it sure sounds like some shadow government shit.

The former president has an envoy ambassador and is conducting foreign policy pic.twitter.com/m60Wkl9gU1 — David Freedlander (@freedlander) November 11, 2021

What is clear, however, is the Logan Act, which prohibits unauthorized American citizens from attempting to intervene or negotiate with foreign governments that are having disputes or controversies with the United States.

After meeting with government officials, Grenell held an impromptu press conference at the Merdare border crossing between Serbia and Kosovo, where he told reporters he came to the region as a “private citizen” because he was “frustrated” with how the Biden administration was handling the Serbia-Kosovo economic normalization agreement.

“Many of the Trump administration and many Americans are frustrated because we saw a historic agreement, an economic one, which we agreed on for the people of Kosovo and the people of Serbia is not respected,” he said.

But Grenell claiming to be there as a “private citizen” doesn’t totally square with a tweet the President of Albania, Ilir Meta, shared after their meeting, where he said it was a “pleasure” to sit down with Grenell in his office and talk about “further strengthening of the relation and collaboration between Albania and the United States.”

It's always a pleasure to have @RichardGrenell in Albania and in my office. His commitment in support of the further strengthening of the relation and collaboration between Albania and the United States is greatly appreciated. ????? pic.twitter.com/MbHU0UhmJ7 — Ilir Meta (@ilirmetazyrtar) November 9, 2021

Grenell has called accusations that he violated the Logan Act “nonsense” and has accused critics of being “bullies.”

