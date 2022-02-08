It sure looks like Spotify has begun quietly breaking up with Joe Rogan

The hits keep coming for embattled podcaster Joe Rogan.

Amid increasing backlash to his spread of COVID-19 disinformation and use of racist language, Spotify has begun making overtures that Rogan’s days with the streaming giant may be numbered.

Publicly, Spotify has stood by Rogan up until this point, with CEO Daniel Ek sending a letter supporting him to employees of the company.

Behind-the-scenes, however, things appear to be in chaos.

The platform recently announced that it would start adding content advisory labels to podcasts dealing with COVID-19 misinformation. Now, The Independent reports that Spotify has quietly removed over 100 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience. Tellingly, the episodes deal with much more than just COVID-19.

Episodes featuring fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and alt-right troll Milo Yiannopolis have gone missing from the platform. Spotify had previously banned Jones for hate speech, though it did subsequently allow Rogan to interview him on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The expunging of more than 100 of Rogan’s episodes coincides with an offer by the CEO of the streaming platform Rumble, who has publicly offered Rogan $100 million to ditch Spotify for his platform instead.

Rumble, which is bankrolled by far-right billionaire Peter Thiel, also has deals with right-wing commentator Glenn Greenwald and ex-LGBTQ ally/former U.S. congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, as well as a partnership with TRUTH Social, Donald Trump‘s hypothetical social media service.

“We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski wrote in an open letter posted on Twitter. “So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place.”

“How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”

At the time of this writing, Rogan has not responded to the offer.

In 2020, Spotify cut a deal with Rogan granting them exclusive rights to his show to the tune of $100 million. Recent weeks have seen a plethora of other podcast hosts and musicians–notably Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, India Arie, and Mary Trump–cut ties with the company over its continued support of Rogan.

Rogan has issued apologies both for his spread of COVID-19 misinformation and use of racist language.