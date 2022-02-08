It sure sounds like Ivanka has laid the groundwork to flip on her father

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has interviewed nearly 500 witnesses so far and the AP just reported on some of the latest findings, including what Ivanka Trump allegedly said about Mike Pence hours before the insurrection.
According to congressional testimony, after Pence refused to follow Donald Trump‘s orders to reject the Electoral College votes on the morning of January 6, 2021, the former first daughter turned to retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and said, “Mike Pence is a good man.”
To which Kellogg, who briefly served as acting national security adviser in the Trump White House before becoming Pence’s national security adviser, responded: “Yes, he is.”
Now, why is this significant? To understand, we need to go back to something Mary Trump said on MSNBC last month.
Speaking to Alex Witt, Mary predicted that Ivanka will eventually flip on her own father if she feels it’s in her best interest.
“She knows she has to come down on the right side of things,” she said. “Or, she’ll continue to stay her father’s ally, and have to see how that plays out.”
Mary added that Ivanka is likely making a “calculation” as to what will “help her in the long run.”
“She’s in a very bad situation because she must understand that if Donald feels it’s necessary, he will stop protecting her.”
If it’s true that Ivanka called Pence “a good man” on the morning of January 6, then it suggests two things: 1. Her moral compass might not be completely broken, just severely damaged, so maybe, just maybe, she’ll do the right thing, and 2. It provides her with precisely what she would need to throw her father under the bus when the time inevitably comes. She can now say, “You see! I was on the right side of things! I supported the vice president! And there are witnesses who can corroborate it!”
Of course, the most patriotic thing Ivanka could do right now is simply comply with the January 6 panel’s request for an interview that she was sent on January 20, but somehow we don’t think that’s gonna happen. She’s also not responding to requests for comment on this latest you’re a “good man” Mike Pence development.
Here’s what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…
Ivanka Trump turned to the General and said “Mike Pence is a good man” after Pence rebuffed her fathers demands that he overturn the election.
What does that make her father? https://t.co/h7jaTtwRHR
— Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) February 7, 2022
She’s going to make her daddy / sugar daddy mad with this
— Paolo (@PMT2387) February 7, 2022
One of Trump’s kids knows EVERYTHING that will bury him. My money is on @IvankaTrump!! Would she flip on her dad to save herself? Hell yes she would! What better revenge for your abuser??
— Mrs. Friendly (@mrs_friendly) February 7, 2022
Seriously? Stop trying to normalize or rehabilitate Ivanka Trump. She is complicit in every immoral and illegal action commited by her father and her backdoor channel to enemies husband. You know it!
— Denise 😷 (@DizzyDenise23) February 7, 2022
Sounds like her PR team is putting this BS out to clean up her dirty reputation.
— DB😷☘️ (@pippers132) February 7, 2022
Ivanka is too busy helping her daddy sort through boxes to talk to the 1/6 panel. https://t.co/CxREYtai0l
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 8, 2022
Trump definitely throwing Ivanka under the bus now.
— David Diano🚗 (@daviddiano) February 7, 2022
@IvankaTrump did you flip yet? I’m guessing you’re a yes on brother D Jr.
— Darlene Foutz (@sweetdpdx) February 6, 2022
Cam
If Ivanka flips, fine, reduce her sentence, but there is no way she should be given immunity. Ivanka was head of the Trump org while it was doing all of its criminal and fraudulent activities. She is her father in a dress.
James Hart
When the Republicans retake control of the House and Senate in November, the Democrats will have Hell to pay. House and Senate Investigations into Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, and Nancy Pelosi will ensue and they’ll be ratings blockbusters. ALL of the truth will come out. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. LOL.
Cam, call me a troll if you wish. Everyone is tuning you out because you’re a Johnny-one-note. Whenever anyone disagrees with your opinions, you label them trolls. I’m just a fair-minded, gay libertarian who wants to get to the bottom of both the Democratic and Republican corruption. Trump, Biden, Pelosi, McCarthy, McConnell, and Schumer are all corrupt. They all should be brought to justice.
Today’s Democratic and Republican politicians remind me of (Democrat) Lyndon Baines Johnson. He was born to poor dirt farmers. Then he entered – “public service” – Congress, the Senate, and the White House. After his public service ended – he never worked in private industry – he became the multi-millionaire owner of TV and radio stations all over Texas, and he built for himself the 1000 acre LBJ Ranch. Pure corruption on his part.
LumpyPillows
It’s a very long stretch to go from “Mike Pence is a good man” to Ivanka will turn on Donny. I do not believe she will take a fall for Donny, but with the ineptitude of prosecution, I don’t think she is at great enough personal risk to feel threatened enough. She will continue to ignore it and live a great, privileged life. I hope it is true she has a soul, but I’m not buying it.
Mister P
I’m sure you can’t be very specific about the corruption of Biden, Pelosi etc. That would be because they aren’t.
Lady Bird built the broadcasting empire.