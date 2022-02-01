It sure sounds like Kayleigh McEnany just flipped on Donald Trump

Did you hear that? It was the sound of Donald Trump completely losing his sh*t after Kayleigh McEnany just became the latest member from his inner circle to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The ex-White House Press Secretary just handed over her text messages to the committee, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Not only that, but she also testified before the panel two weeks ago, and all her White House files are being sent to Congress at this very moment.

McEnany, who was at White House and in close contact with Donald Trump before and during the insurrection, was first subpoenaed for records and testimony back in November.

ABC News reports that she’s been fully cooperating with investigators, and that the text messages she turned over have already been useful to them:

A source familiar with her interactions with the committee has told ABC News that text messages from McEnany’s phone were quoted in a recent letter the committee sent to Ivanka Trump. The texts came directly from documents turned over by McEnany, said the source. “1 – no more stolen election talk,” Fox News host Sean Hannity texted McEnany, according to the records. “2- Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real and many people will quit.” “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce….,” McEnany replied, per the documents.

ABC News also reports that McEnany testified before investigators for several hours on January 13, where she was grilled about the “repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud” that she spewed from the White House podium, as well as in her interactions with Trump on the day of the attack.

In addition to the texts and testimony, investigators will soon receive McEnany’s White House files from the National Archives that Trump unsuccessfully tried to block them from obtaining.

Last month, Mary Trump told Lawrence O’Donnell that she believed her uncle was probably freaking out over how quickly the January 6 committee appears to be closing in on him.

“I don’t want to overstate this, because we’ve seen Donald get away with so much, but even he, at this point, must be feeling the walls close in,” Mary, who, so far, has never been wrong in her predictions about her uncle, said. “If he has any sense, he would feel that way.”

She added that she feels the committee is doing “an extraordinary job of putting the pieces together.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind, if they are discussing making such a referral [to prosecutors at the Department of Justice], they have everything nailed down.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.