Surprise! Another one of Donald Trump’s golf courses is in a financial death spiral

More bad news for Donald J. Trump.

The Trump International Golf Club Scotland, which he once declared “the world’s best golf course”, appears to be in a financial death spiral after newly released documents show it lost nearly £700,000 ($860,000 U.S.) in 2021. That’s after it lost over £1.3 million ($1.5 million U.S.) in 2020.

SLC Turnberry Ltd., the group that manages the money-losing property, said the deficit is largely due to the resort closing down for part of the year because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t explain why it’s never once turned a profit in the 10 years it’s been open.

Also worth noting is that the £700,000 loss comes after Trump received over £1 million in COVID payroll support from the UK government.

Considering everything else that’s going on in the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president’s personal life (countless investigations, lawsuits, counter lawsuits, weakened political prowess after last fall’s disappointing midterms, a wife who detests him, etc.), we can’t image his failing golf course in Scotland is a huge priority right now, but it’s embarrassing nonetheless. Especially for someone who purports to be a successful billionaire businessman.

In other Trump news, it appears he’ll soon be getting his first Republican challenger in the 2024 presidential primary.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is expected to declare her intention run for president in the coming days, despite saying in 2021 that she wouldn’t run in 2024 if Trump did. Her announcement is expected to happen in Charleston, South Carolina on February 15.

Of course, Trump isn’t taking the news well. Yesterday, he went on Truth Social to taunt her.

“Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor. She should definitely run!” he wrote, along with a clip of Haley saying she’d support him if he ran in 2024 and would not enter the race if he did so.

Last June, Haley gave a speech at a campaign event for candidate Jeremy Hunt in Georgia during which she praised Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill and said it didn’t go “far enough” to protect children.

“They’re talking about this bill in Florida, the Don’t Say Gay bill, where gay wasn’t even mentioned, but you know what it did say? It said you cannot talk about any sort of sexual preference or gender pronouns before 3rd grade,” she said. “I didn’t think that went far enough.”

“We didn’t have sex-ed until 7th grade. And even then, you had to have your parent sign a permission slip. And my dad didn’t sign it.”