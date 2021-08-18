Surprise! Caitlyn Jenner’s bus tour is a total disaster

Caitlyn Jenner is currently on a bus tour of California, but things aren’t going so well for the 71-year-old reality TV personality/gubernatorial candidate.

So far, Jenner has stopped in wealthy resort towns like Palm Spring and La Quinta, as well as Orange County, Venice Beach, and San Diego, where she met with a non-essential luxury jeweler small business owner who specializes in diamond engagement rings and colored gemstones was forced to close during the pandemic.

At each stop, Jenner, who recently returned from a month-long stay in Australia, where she filmed a reality show, has held press events and posed for photo opps.

Yesterday, she posted a picture of herself inside a bar in San Bernardino, maskless, and holding a baby less than a foot away from her face, along with the caption, “Love meeting the people of CA! Look at this little guy.”

Love meeting the people of CA! Look at this little guy pic.twitter.com/q4BUYcFYU3 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 17, 2021

Of course, it’s hard to see the kid with his back turned to the camera. But, more importantly, given the alarming rise in coronavirus cases among children, she should really be wearing a mask.

Here’s how people responded to Jenner’s baby in a bar photo opp…

So you are maskless with your face so close to a baby whose immune system is vulnerable right now? — HeatherLynn Hughes (@smileyfaces917) August 17, 2021

Give that baby back — Jehika (@JehikaJes) August 17, 2021

Great angle cause I’m sure he’s balling his fucking eyes out — Pastor 🐍 (@church_idiots) August 17, 2021

So this is your shaking hands and kissing babies moment? — Johnne Tyson (@johnneTEE3D) August 18, 2021

Oh sweet Jesus where’s your flipping mask!?!?! You know just cuz you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t mean that you can’t be asymptomatic and carry this to vulnerable children. This virus is attacking kids, you grade A sociopathic malignant narcissist!

Your assistant is ignorant. — GყρʂҽαG 🌊🌕🎨📚📿✊🏾💫🌍🕊️ (@Gypseagina) August 17, 2021

A few days before that, Jenner took a drive down to the southern border wall in San Diego, where she spouted platitudes about border control and shared plans for how she’ll handle the situation should she be elected governor. (Spoiler: She has no plan!)

“We don’t have a state, we do not have a country unless we have a secure border,” Jenner said. “Bottom line. That’s it.”

Then she posted a cellphone video showing Donald Trump‘s unfinished wall, along with the caption, “At border now and people illegally entering! As governor I will finish the wall with state funds! @GavinNewsom has failed us allowing illegal immigration to run rampant in our state.”

At border now and people illegally entering! As governor I will finish the wall with state funds! @GavinNewsom has failed us allowing illegal immigration to run rampant in our state pic.twitter.com/SPd2gYhruj — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 13, 2021

If you look very, very closely at the video, you can see a few people walking far off in the distance. It was later reported that they were four Brazilian migrants, three men and a woman, who had walked through the scorching desert heat from Tijuana.

A Border Patrol spokesman has since confirmed that the four migrants surrendered themselves to union officials and were taken into custody by on-duty agents.

Here’s how people responded to Jenner’s border wall video…

The wall worked well on that day in Washington… #justsaying pic.twitter.com/HInrkQD3ic — Delina W. (@delina83) August 14, 2021

Imagine sitting in your air conditioned car watching people trying to survive while you film it just to make a political point. We need systems/laws that make immigration humane and efficient, not a wall. — Zach Smith 🤠 (@zacatack26) August 13, 2021

I’m sorry…but, no. They are not our enemies…they are humans looking for safety, peace…life. Fix the policies and path to citizenship. This narrative that you are parroting is tiresome, Don’t be like Caitlyn. — CAM.MBA (@CAM_PHR) August 14, 2021

Caitlyn I grew up here. We & Mexico are forever linked, our cultures blend together. Not all of the history was something we should be proud of, but the people you reference with disdain & a total lack of empathy are part of California, part of “us”. Why do you hate so much? — Frances_Larina (@Frances_Larina) August 15, 2021

Safe bet only one person in this video murdered someone with their caddie and got away with it… pic.twitter.com/DB4eIhOG9H — Caped_Crusader (@CapedCrusader40) August 15, 2021

If you’re wondering about that last tweet, let us explain…

Since announcing her candidacy, there has been a renewed interest in a fatal car accident Jenner caused shortly after she announced her gender transition in 2015.

Jenner was driving her Cadillac Escalade down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu when she rear-ended a car being driven by a woman named Kim Howe. Howe’s car was pushed it into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a Hummer. She died on impact.

The Hummer was being driven by a mother and father, their two children, one of whom was just a month old, and the children’s grandmother. The family suffered extensive injuries. Jenner also hit another vehicle, injuring the driver, Jessica Steindorff.

She called the whole thing a “terrible accident” and settled with Howe’s family and Steindorff for an undisclosed amount. She paid the family in the Hummer $800,000.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office considered charging her with vehicular manslaughter but ultimately decided not to pursue the case, against the recommendation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Jenner rarely talks about the tragedy, but folx on Twitter are once again questioning why she never suffered any consequences for her deadly actions…

.@Caitlyn_Jenner killed a 69-year-old woman and got the charges dropped. Make sure everyone knows. SOURCE: https://t.co/fUVMixxhaX

h/t @KaivanShroff — Bad Wolf, Moderna-ized💛🐝💛 (@MariaLaGuera742) August 15, 2021

Remember that time you got away with vehicular manslaughter because you’re rich? — Trashcan1312 (@trashcan1312) August 15, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner killed someone with her car and avoided charges holy shit. Don’t vote for her — Henry Thomas (@zhejiang0pterus) August 15, 2021

pretty sure it’s illegal to cause a fatal car accident but here you are — Camille Hauswirth (@camuhamu) August 15, 2021

Earlier this month it was reported that Jenner’s campaign was more than $150,000 in debt after blowing over $910,000 on sushi dinners and limo rides, among other expenses.

To add insult to injury, a survey conducted by the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times found she was polling at just 3%, down from 6% a few months earlier.

