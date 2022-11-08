least favorite

Surprise! Chris Pratt just endorsed a conservative billionaire “Democrat” for L.A. mayor

By
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Today’s midterm elections are all about the state and local elections that will determine the future of our country. No pressure or anything. But no matter where you live, there’s a specific mayoral race you’re likely hearing a lot about—and it’s for all the wrong reasons.

We’re talking about the runoff election to decide the next mayor of Los Angeles, a nail-bitingly close race between Democratic congresswoman Karen Bass and her opponent Rick Caruso, the real-estate tycoon billionaire who has historically leaned conservative and notably only registered as a Democrat earlier this year.

This election has garnered quite a bit of national attention particularly because the number of A-List celebrities, with all their wealth and influence, who have thrown their weight behind Caruso. It’s both disappointing and wholly unsurprising when you consider, well, rich people will be rich people!

Among said rich people is none other than Chris “good ‘ole Christian boy” Pratt, who has made a habit of downplaying his involvement with a homophobic church and tried to distract us from the fact that he sure does follow a lot of right-wingers and conservative extremists.

The fact that Pratt has chosen to publicly support Caruso should tell you everything you need to know about the candidate. The future voice of Garfield made his mayoral choice known with an Instagram story posted over the weekend:

It’s that first graf that’s particularly telling. Pratt paints a vivid picture of a once-great metropolis that’s fallen into “pain and utter disarray,” adding “if you live here, you know exactly what I’m talking about.” Dog whistle, much?

Yeah, actually, we do know what you’re talking about, Chris. Only we’re not afraid to say it: He means L.A.’s growing unhoused population. And while, yes, this is a major issue facing the city—probably the primary factor influencing the mayoral race—one should want to address the systemic failures that have led to the current situation and give these people a fighting chance.

Caruso’s campaign, on the other hand, is one that has promised to go hard on homelessness, with no real plan to address it. He’s been adamant about getting people off the streets, but there’s a distressing lack of clarity about his methods of doing so, or what resources he aims to provide.

But that likely doesn’t matter to Pratt, et al., so long as the problem is out of sight and, therefore, out of mind, right?

So, of course, Pratt—as well as Gwyneth Paltrow, the Kardashians, Katy “Ur So Gay” Perry, and more—are voting for Caruso. He’s just like them: Obscenely wealthy, out of touch, and more or less existing in a different world than the millions of people who live and work in Los Angeles each day. Caruso is a candidate that speaks to the interests of the wealthy elite, and not everyday people.

It’s high time we stop expecting so much from celebrities. They’re only going to let us down.

Twitter has some choice words for Pratt and the other major stars who’ve opted to support Caruso. Scroll through and have a laugh—there are worse ways to kill time while you’re waiting in line to vote!