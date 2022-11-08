Surprise! Chris Pratt just endorsed a conservative billionaire “Democrat” for L.A. mayor

Today’s midterm elections are all about the state and local elections that will determine the future of our country. No pressure or anything. But no matter where you live, there’s a specific mayoral race you’re likely hearing a lot about—and it’s for all the wrong reasons.

We’re talking about the runoff election to decide the next mayor of Los Angeles, a nail-bitingly close race between Democratic congresswoman Karen Bass and her opponent Rick Caruso, the real-estate tycoon billionaire who has historically leaned conservative and notably only registered as a Democrat earlier this year.

This election has garnered quite a bit of national attention particularly because the number of A-List celebrities, with all their wealth and influence, who have thrown their weight behind Caruso. It’s both disappointing and wholly unsurprising when you consider, well, rich people will be rich people!

Among said rich people is none other than Chris “good ‘ole Christian boy” Pratt, who has made a habit of downplaying his involvement with a homophobic church and tried to distract us from the fact that he sure does follow a lot of right-wingers and conservative extremists.

The fact that Pratt has chosen to publicly support Caruso should tell you everything you need to know about the candidate. The future voice of Garfield made his mayoral choice known with an Instagram story posted over the weekend:

In case you needed more of a reason to NOT vote for Rick Caruso here is Chris Pratt endorsing him on Instagram pic.twitter.com/xc7PNaPltT — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) November 7, 2022

It’s that first graf that’s particularly telling. Pratt paints a vivid picture of a once-great metropolis that’s fallen into “pain and utter disarray,” adding “if you live here, you know exactly what I’m talking about.” Dog whistle, much?

Yeah, actually, we do know what you’re talking about, Chris. Only we’re not afraid to say it: He means L.A.’s growing unhoused population. And while, yes, this is a major issue facing the city—probably the primary factor influencing the mayoral race—one should want to address the systemic failures that have led to the current situation and give these people a fighting chance.

Caruso’s campaign, on the other hand, is one that has promised to go hard on homelessness, with no real plan to address it. He’s been adamant about getting people off the streets, but there’s a distressing lack of clarity about his methods of doing so, or what resources he aims to provide.

But that likely doesn’t matter to Pratt, et al., so long as the problem is out of sight and, therefore, out of mind, right?

Makes me sick to see formerly unhoused people like Chris Pratt and Tiffany Haddish just forget all of their struggles when they get rich and throw any other poor people down the drain to struggle alone — LA's Angry Leslie Knope (NOT ACTUALLY LESLIE KNOPE (@WeirdAlex__) November 7, 2022

it’s so funny to see the most out of touch celebrities and ceos talking to the rest of us about rick caruso like they are at all relatable to our lives. “trust me he’s gonna fix our broken city ?” actually chris pratt, you should venmo me $300 — Kendall Mayhew (@kmay) November 7, 2022

Chris Pratt seeing unhoused people in LA trying to exist: pic.twitter.com/GrRKH0FPRU — Matthew (@MatthewPCrowley) November 8, 2022

So, of course, Pratt—as well as Gwyneth Paltrow, the Kardashians, Katy “Ur So Gay” Perry, and more—are voting for Caruso. He’s just like them: Obscenely wealthy, out of touch, and more or less existing in a different world than the millions of people who live and work in Los Angeles each day. Caruso is a candidate that speaks to the interests of the wealthy elite, and not everyday people.

It’s high time we stop expecting so much from celebrities. They’re only going to let us down.

Twitter has some choice words for Pratt and the other major stars who’ve opted to support Caruso. Scroll through and have a laugh—there are worse ways to kill time while you’re waiting in line to vote!

like give me one example, Chris, of how The City Is Falling Apart that you experienced personally? Or did you just watch a Ben Shapiro segment on it from your personal jet while creating more carbon waste that day than most of us will in a lifetime — Joseph Fink, ??healthcare is a human right?? (@PlanetofFinks) November 8, 2022

Rick Caruso is not my choice for mayor and Chris Pratt is not my choice for Mario. Be on the right side of history. — Daniel Franzese (@WhatsupDanny) November 8, 2022

It should tell you something that white celebrities whose net worths are in the 8-9 figure range are backing rick caruso lol…if you are not worth at least $10 million you can bet that your interests probably don't align with chris pratt and gwenyth paltrow https://t.co/XMPx4em9u0 — sarah day arts (soup era) (@sarahdayarts) November 7, 2022

As much as the right try to spin it, Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso is not an indication of anything other than a rich white woman voting for a fake democrat who will ultimately have no effect on the quality of her life but will worsen the lives of many others. — Travon (@Travon) November 8, 2022

Also- I don’t care anymore- Katy Perry’s a dumb asshole who votes against women and sings against gay people. And she’d never seen an episode of The Golden Girls until she came to our show. Then she claimed to be a lifelong fan days later. Says everything. Get lost, phony. — Drew Droege (@drewdroege) November 8, 2022

i don't wanna see katy perry, kim, gwyneth paltrow and every other celebrity who voted for that candidate crying online about reproductive rights and lgbt rights being taken away when they broadcasted to the world that they're voting for a candidate against those rights — Tayoncé Defense Attorney is Glitchy (@lesbeyonsay) November 8, 2022

Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow took credit for YOGA. Toxic white woman then, toxic white woman now. pic.twitter.com/ZwK9jY4P73 — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) November 8, 2022

Rick Caruso also has a long history of donating to anti-abortion politicians despite now claiming to be a Democrat yet he’s widely endorsed by supposedly liberal celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and (lol) Noah Centineo https://t.co/TvOZo3D4gV — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) November 7, 2022

Today’s a wonderful day to piss off Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Elon Musk by NOT VOTING for Rick Caruso for mayor. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 8, 2022