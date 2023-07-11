Surprise! The rollout for Kristi Noem’s anti-LGBTQ+ “whistleblower hotline” has been a total sh*tshow

In the least surprising news of the week, Kristi Noem’s new anti-LGBTQ+ “whistleblower hotline” has been a giant mess (and a headache for those in charge of handling it) since it was created a little over a month and a half ago.
South Dakota’s gay-hating governor announced the hotline right around the start of Pride month. The purpose, she said, was to combat the “state of crisis” happening in higher education and not allow “liberal ideologies to poison [South Dakota’s] colleges and universities.”
Across the nation, higher education is in a state of crisis.— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 26, 2023
From prioritizing feelings over facts to radical indoctrination, as a country, we should be ashamed of this.
As a state, South Dakota can show the nation what quality higher education is supposed to look like. pic.twitter.com/wMdl7Op2Ef
Noem encouraged students, professors, faculty, parents, taxpayers, and anyone with a phone, really, to call and complain about anything and everything “woke” happening at the state’s public higher education institutions.
Within hours of the hotline going live, the mailbox was full.
Shortly after that, Noem announced that–surprise!–it had received an alarming number of reports of schools encouraging “transgender ideologies” and requiring students to share their preferred pronouns during course introductions.
Other complaints included students being asked to wear masks and take COVID tests, being assigned to read non-white authors in their freshman lit courses, being supplied with Ukrainian flag pins, and being encouraged to take antidepressants to help cope with, wait for it, depression.
But things quickly went awry when confusion arose over who was actually supposed to manage the hotline and field the thousands of incoming calls.
Noem initially said the Board of Regents would handle it, but the Board of Regents said it was being “fully managed by the governor’s office,” despite the fact that callers were greeted with a message thanking them for “calling the South Dakota Board of Regents whistleblower hotline.”
At some point, the board agreed to take responsibility for managing the hotline and clearing its overloaded mailbox… only for an entirely new set of difficult questions to emerge.
Mainly, who will actually listen to the messages? How will the anonymous complaints be documented, vetted, and verified? How will they be investigated? Who will do the investigating? What will happen once the investigation is complete? Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.
When asked by local media, Noem’s office didn’t have much to offer, other than to say it will “use the information we learn to guide policy decisions moving forward.”
Meanwhile, Shuree Mortenson, spokesperson for the Board of Regents, issued a vague statement saying that the board was trying to figure out how the hell to handle the situation.
“While anonymous complaints can be challenging to verify, we strive to make every student feel welcome at our universities,” she said. “We are looking into these concerns and will work with the board to determine any necessary action.”
The hotline is still active, although we have a sneaking suspicion it won’t be around much longer. Now that Pride month is over, Noem has turned her attention away from LGBTQ+ people and taken on a new target: “woke” ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, who she says “don’t have any idea what they’re doing.”
13 Comments
Mister P
The Karen in chief of South Dakota wanted a way for the other Karens to speak to the manager more quickly.
Kangol2
Wow, so people complaining about having to read a “non-white author” or LGBTQ in a freshman class may lead to…what? Banning non-white or LGBTQ authors if the complainant can’t deal with it? Removing the author’s books from the library because it hurts the racist’s feelings and sensibilities? Ramping up this nonsensical “anti-Woke” crusade? This is what this pathetic excuse for a governor Noem is wasting taxpayer money on? Living proof that this country has gone to right-wing hell in a handbasket!
DBMC
Exactly, and yet they all claim to be free speech champions.
Stefano
That’s what I told you. The pity of it all is that an extreme right-wing minority keeps getting in your way. The most hypocritical in all of this are those who call themselves center-left or center-right and who act like weathervanes depending on the direction of the wind…by the way, from outside the United States, it seems that far too many articles give importance to DT and his family…we really have the impression, from the outside, that he has the upper hand on your country, the Republican Party and the country’s political future and justice. He has single-handedly changed the laws and democracy of America. He is far more powerful and dangerous than you can imagine. I’m sometimes mean to you, but I think you need a little boost…your country is changing, but not for the better, unfortunately.
radiooutmike
I propose that we all clog up the hotline with complaints about about hookups from the apps.
Like: “Hey Kristi, BigDaddy69 on Grindr was not big, not a daddy, nor did he like 69-ing.”
DBMC
This whole right wing attack on LGBT is all based on feelings and lies, not facts. Even the misinformation that the right wing trolls on this site like descans, shaver, inbama, etc… is based on lies on anti-trans and anti-gay propaganda sites and are all just fear tactics.
They’ll come in with supposed studies that turn out to be really sketchy or anecdotal stories about individuals who are unhappy while at the same time ignoring the many more people who say these therapies saved their lives.
abfab
Wistleblowers unite!
The Independant, breaking news.
”A “whistleblower” who has repeatedly accused the Bidens of corruption has been charged by the Justice Department with arms trafficking, acting as a foreign agent for China and violating Iran sanctions.
Gal Luft, who is a citizen of both the United States and Israel, is accused of paying a former adviser to Donald Trump on behalf of principals in China in 2016 without registering as a foreign agent.
Prosecutors say that Mr Luft pushed the former government employee, who is not named, to push policies that were favourable to China.
Kangol2
Yep, a foreign agent, trying to smear the Bidens, on behalf of the endlessly lying hypemonster GQP. Say it ain’t so!
abfab
Her next job….Fox and Friends.
Bosch
People who go to university don’t become more liberal because some kind of “woke” indoctrination. People who go to university become more liberal because a) they’re exposed to different types of people, and discover that stereotypes are inaccurate, and b) they strengthen their logical and mathematical skills, which tend to undermine right-wing prejudice and propaganda.
And these politicians know this, because they’ve been to college. And they also know that there is a negative correlation between higher education and their voter base.
They want to keep their constituents dumb and poor while they get paid for spewing government-approved bigotry.
James
Kristi is ugly sick racist trash. She is already in hell.
GayEGO
Well said!
James
Ugly nazi gestapo hag.