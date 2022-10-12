From ‘Survivor’ buffs to in the buff: Reality star Ozzy Lusth is proud to be bisexual

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2022 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth, 41

Bio: In 2006, Lusth first climbed up coconut trees and into our hearts on the reality TV show Survivor: Cook Island. A master in swimming, agility, and spearing things, Lusth excelled in the competition and won five out of the six individual immunity challenges. Yet the “Aitu” tribe member’s torch was extinguished, placing him as the runner-up in the thirteenth season.

Nevertheless, Ozzy is a rare gem in the Survivor-verse. He is among only seven competitors of the show’s 626 castaways to play the game four times (Survivor: Cook Island, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: South Pacific, and Survivor: Game Changers).

Even as he boomeranged back to the ‘verse three more times, the closest he clawed to the prize was a fourth place finish in the South Pacific. Yet even as his torch embers cooled, Lusth was a two-time winner of the Fan Favorite Award and at 128 days holds the record for the most time spent as a Survivor castaway.

Ozzy is no stranger to buffs or being in the buff. Prior to his Survivor stint, the Tarzan-esque contestant stripped in college and appeared in a 2006 episode of Playboy TV’s adult reality dating series Foursome. So it was only natural for the lifelong exhibitionist to return to his roots and start an OnlyFans.

Coming Out: In April, Lusth came out as bisexual on Twitter by blasting Republican lawmakers pushing the “Don’t Say Gay” bills nationwide.

He wrote: “And for my Republican Colleagues, and anyone else who matters, Yeah I’m Bisexual. Am I committing crimes?? If so come get me. Let us ALL live with dignity. Ask yourself if you support people, or the f*cked dogma you’ve been fed. #ozzyisBi.”

A couple of hours later, Lusth returned to Twitter to address fan speculations (and imaginations) about his sexual role where he tweeted, “Admitting I’m Bi the only question y’all have is; Top or Top?”

When a follower countered that many members of the Republican party are loving and accepting of LGBTQ individuals, the Survivor alum fired back, “And too many more sit idle and support leaders who spew hate.”

Since coming out, Lusth has been living the life and we’re here for it. Splitting his time between Venice, California, and Mexico, the heartthrob continues to produce content for his OnlyFans.

Still very active on his Instagram and Twitter, as well, Ozzy isn’t shy about sharing. Whether it’s his opinion on his left-wing political views, sizzling full frontals, or photos of him cozy in bed with a lucky guy, he always has us coming back for more.

This past June, he wished his fans a bare-cheeked Happy Pride. From all of us here, a belated thank you and right back at you! 😉

