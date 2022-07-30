Susan Collins explains the very dumb reason marriage equality bill may be doomed in the Senate

I just think the timing [of Senate Democrats’ unveiling of their bill to address the effects of climate change] could not have been worse and it came totally out of the blue.

After we just had worked together successfully on gun safety legislation, on the CHIPs bill, it was a very unfortunate move that destroys the many bipartisan efforts that are under way.”— Republican Sen. Susan Collins to HuffPost. Collins is one of a handful of GOP senators actively trying to build support in the party to codify same-sex marriage rights. Viewing the climate bill as a victory for Biden, many Republicans are unwilling to give the president any more “wins” in the near future.