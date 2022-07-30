Susan Collins explains the very dumb reason marriage equality bill may be doomed in the Senate

I just think the timing [of Senate Democrats’ unveiling of their bill to address the effects of climate change] could not have been worse and it came totally out of the blue.
After we just had worked together successfully on gun safety legislation, on the CHIPs bill, it was a very unfortunate move that destroys the many bipartisan efforts that are under way.”— Republican Sen. Susan Collins to HuffPost. Collins is one of a handful of GOP senators actively trying to build support in the party to codify same-sex marriage rights. Viewing the climate bill as a victory for Biden, many Republicans are unwilling to give the president any more “wins” in the near future.
7 Comments
LeBlevsez
Susan Collins is galactically stupid.
Brian
Agreed. I wonder if she’s going a little bit senile, or if she’s always been dim. Whatever the reason, there are like one hundred examples of her saying dumb things with confidence.
still_onthemark
But she’s “very concerned”!
Vince
Yeah, I’m sure they were oh so eager to get it signed and a common sense climate change bill that even Manchin supports is the bridge too far point. You’re so good at reading people after all.
DarkZephyr
The reason it may be doomed in the senate has only one simple explanation. The GOP. That’s all there is to it.
inbama
Translation: Biden has had too many wins, and my base will go after me if I’m part of it.
Diplomat
I’m seeing 53 dem senate. All will not be lost.