Susan Sarandon is having an absolutely terrible day on Twitter… again

Bernie bro Susan Sarandon is trending on Twitter (again) after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, upending nearly 50 years of precedent which allowed abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Sarandon has become something of a liberal lightning rod ever since she famously said in 2016 that she wasn’t sure she could ever bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton and suggested she would cast her ballot for Donald Trump instead.

“You know, some people feel that Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately,” she said. “If he gets in, then things will really explode.”

Well, things certainly exploded. Unfortunately, not in the way Sarandon, who is worth an estimated $60 million, said they would. The revolution didn’t come and instead we got not one, not two, but three right-wing Supreme Court Justices with extremely conservative leanings who just blew up the right to a safe abortion in the United States.

The Court’s decision to overturn Roe in favor of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health is expected to result in abortion being outlawed in half the states. Of course, this isn’t really Sarandon’s fault, but a lot of people are mad at her anyway.

So, how’s Sarandon responding to all this?

So far, she’s been radio silence on social media. Aside from a retweet the other day, her most recent original tweet is from June 19 and features a video taken from her vacation in San Juan.

“Sunset Sail San Juan,” she wrote.