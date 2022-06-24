Susan Sarandon is having an absolutely terrible day on Twitter… again

Bernie bro Susan Sarandon is trending on Twitter (again) after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, upending nearly 50 years of precedent which allowed abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Sarandon has become something of a liberal lightning rod ever since she famously said in 2016 that she wasn’t sure she could ever bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton and suggested she would cast her ballot for Donald Trump instead.

“You know, some people feel that Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately,” she said. “If he gets in, then things will really explode.”

Well, things certainly exploded. Unfortunately, not in the way Sarandon, who is worth an estimated $60 million, said they would. The revolution didn’t come and instead we got not one, not two, but three right-wing Supreme Court Justices with extremely conservative leanings who just blew up the right to a safe abortion in the United States.

The Court’s decision to overturn Roe in favor of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health is expected to result in abortion being outlawed in half the states. Of course, this isn’t really Sarandon’s fault, but a lot of people are mad at her anyway.

Here’s what folx are saying on Twitter…

I hope Bernie and his Bros and Susan Sarandon are enjoying the Supreme Court rulings today. But at least we didn't get the email lady to appoint 3 justices. — Thee Richard Patterson ?? (@ohmyhesgood) June 23, 2022

Wakes up. Sees Susan Sarandon trending. Prepares for that kind of shit day. — Portia Pro-Choice McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) June 24, 2022

I can't help but wonder if Susan Sarandon is proud of herself. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) June 24, 2022

Dear Susan Sarandon,

I'm an archeologist and my team and I have spent countless hours digging down to the center of the earth searching for who the fuck even asked you. — penelope (@penelope8226) June 24, 2022

Thinking about how in 2016 Chris Hayes sat on tv giggling with Michael Moore, Bernie Sanders and Susan Sarandon while spewing anti-Hillary rhetoric — EJT (@edjohntv) June 23, 2022

I hope Susan Sarandon is enjoying the revolution. ? — Jen Henry (@jenresisted) June 23, 2022

Although not everyone has jumped on the “Blame Susan!” bandwagon…

I don't blame Susan Sarandon for Trump winning and picking 3 SCOTUS seats. I just think Susan Sarandon represents rich white women who won't be affected by the loss of abortion rights or gay rights or trans rights while they preach to us about what we did wrong. — ? Brittany ? (@brit_reads) June 24, 2022

It’s days like this when I really wish Susan Sarandon had appointed some better justices to the Supreme Court. — isn’t anything (@loosenyourhold) June 24, 2022

Future historians will use Twitter keyword search data for “Susan Sarandon” to document the extent of the mental illness problem that plagued Democratic politics in this era. — David Sirota (@davidsirota) June 24, 2022

If Susan Sarandon is powerful enough to take down a Presidential campaign, I hope she goes after the filibuster next! ? — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 23, 2022

Who is to blame for the sinking of the Titanic? Captain Smith or Susan Sarandon. pic.twitter.com/EUBQtRrdnm — Trekkie Bill ? (@trekkiebill) June 23, 2022

Looks like 6 years of screaming at Susan Sarandon and voters was really helpful. We should definitely keep doing that. — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) June 24, 2022

So, how’s Sarandon responding to all this?

So far, she’s been radio silence on social media. Aside from a retweet the other day, her most recent original tweet is from June 19 and features a video taken from her vacation in San Juan.

“Sunset Sail San Juan,” she wrote.