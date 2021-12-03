haunted by the past

Susan Sarandon is having an absolutely terrible week on Twitter and it’s all because of 2016

Longtime LGBTQ ally Susan Sarandon has been having a tough couple of days on Twitter.

To understand the situation, we need to travel back in time to the year 2016 when Sarandon, while campaigning for Bernie Sanders, went on MSNBC to say she wasn’t sure if she could ever bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton then suggested she might cast her ballot for Donald Trump instead.

“You know, some people feel that Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately,” she said. “If he gets in, then things will really explode.”

Well, things certainly exploded. Unfortunately, not in the way Sarandon, who is worth an estimated $60 million, suggested they might. The revolution didn’t come. Instead, the United States ended up with the most hateful, most divisive, most antigay, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, anti-just-about-everything administration in modern history.

The country also ended up with not one, not two, but three right-wing Supreme Court Justices with extremely conservative leanings who are now poised to be the deciding votes in whether to overturn Roe v Wade. While the court’s final ruling isn’t expected until June, the general consensus after the oral arguments this week is that the constitutional right to an abortion will be stripped away by next summer.

Now, many on Twitter are turning their ire toward Sarandon, saying she used her platform as a celebrity to poison people’s minds in 2016 and help pave the way for Donald Trump’s presidency…

Others don’t agree…

Then there are those who are pointing out the absurdity in blaming a 75-year-old actress for abortion rights being gutted…

In 2020, Sarandon teamed up with Pete Buttigieg and the band Tenacious D, plus several other celebrities, to record a socially distanced get out the vote video for Democrats set to “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

