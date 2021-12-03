Susan Sarandon is having an absolutely terrible week on Twitter and it’s all because of 2016

Longtime LGBTQ ally Susan Sarandon has been having a tough couple of days on Twitter.

To understand the situation, we need to travel back in time to the year 2016 when Sarandon, while campaigning for Bernie Sanders, went on MSNBC to say she wasn’t sure if she could ever bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton then suggested she might cast her ballot for Donald Trump instead.

“You know, some people feel that Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately,” she said. “If he gets in, then things will really explode.”

Well, things certainly exploded. Unfortunately, not in the way Sarandon, who is worth an estimated $60 million, suggested they might. The revolution didn’t come. Instead, the United States ended up with the most hateful, most divisive, most antigay, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, anti-just-about-everything administration in modern history.

The country also ended up with not one, not two, but three right-wing Supreme Court Justices with extremely conservative leanings who are now poised to be the deciding votes in whether to overturn Roe v Wade. While the court’s final ruling isn’t expected until June, the general consensus after the oral arguments this week is that the constitutional right to an abortion will be stripped away by next summer.

Now, many on Twitter are turning their ire toward Sarandon, saying she used her platform as a celebrity to poison people’s minds in 2016 and help pave the way for Donald Trump’s presidency…

Susan Sarandon is trending because Susan Sarandon is an over-privileged karen who read too much Marx and helped lead the Bernie cult that tore down HRC and gave us Trump. Fuck her. — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist, #RIPQ ?????? (@jimstewartson) December 2, 2021

Are we doing “fuck you Susan Sarandon?” Why didn’t y’all tell me? I love saying “fuck you, Susan Sarandon!” Remember when I made this? pic.twitter.com/G4C1DMptkM — THEE Aggressively Black Bianca (@TheeKHiveQueenB) December 2, 2021

and is this “susan sarandon” in the room with us now? — ben e (@jeanpierreload) December 1, 2021

I woke up to see Susan Sarandon trending. Did she finally apologize for repeatedly saying Hillary Clinton was far more dangerous than Trump, now that women are losing their reproductive rights? — Victoria Brownworth ?? (@VABVOX) December 2, 2021

Keep thinking this fucking crackling wheeze when I exhale is gone for good, and then the shit comes back. I will never forgive Susan Sarandon for this shit. — Emergency Pants (@zwnyc) December 3, 2021

Others don’t agree…

If Susan Sarandon is single handedly responsible for the outcome of all elections how did Jill Stein and Bernie Sanders not win — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) December 3, 2021

Imagine being so propagandized by a political party that you blame the country’s problems on Susan Sarandon instead of your worthless fucking party that controls the entire government right now. — Ryan Knight ? (@ProudSocialist) December 2, 2021

The biggest lumps of turd on here are white, male blue checks who have unhinged hissy fits about Susan Sarandon every time abortion is on the table bc they believe in their heart of hearts that they’re feminists while giving 0 fucks about policies that actually uplift all women. — Clever Pseudonym (@minimoogles) December 3, 2021

The people blaming Susan Sarandon for Trump's win in 2016, need to have their brains examined. 1st of all that's mathematically impossible. 2nd of all She's just one woman. If she had that much power, Bernie would have won. — Pepper Oceanna Lewis (@PepperOceanna) December 2, 2021

You can always tell when democrats do something extra shitty or allow something extra shitty to happen because susan sarandon immediately starts trending on twitter — Gallifreyan Jedi (@JediofGallifrey) December 2, 2021

Then there are those who are pointing out the absurdity in blaming a 75-year-old actress for abortion rights being gutted…

All I’m saying is if you can’t win an election without Susan Sarandon then you better start listening to Susan Sarandon. pic.twitter.com/9dS10gjGSh — Dr. Peacelove 2024 ? (@DrPeacelove) December 2, 2021

Everyone’s just mad at Susan Sarandon because she’s cool and hot — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) December 1, 2021

Susan Sarandon would have won. — ?? ???? (@benigma2017) December 3, 2021

Ffs! Everyday day I wake up to the same argument. Will Susan Sarandon just give us universal health care already?! — Thia is with … ????? (@ThiaBallerina) December 3, 2021

A still from the documentary "The Witches of Eastwick," which follows Susan Sarandon's mastery of dark magic. In this scene she casts a spell on the Dems, which renders them powerless, transforms Hillary into a bad candidate & makes herself controller of the universe. pic.twitter.com/kV6Hr95Hvt — Katie Halper (@kthalps) December 2, 2021

In 2020, Sarandon teamed up with Pete Buttigieg and the band Tenacious D, plus several other celebrities, to record a socially distanced get out the vote video for Democrats set to “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

