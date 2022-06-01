twit wit

Susan Sarandon is having a very bad day on Twitter and it’s all Mary Trump’s fault

Liberal lightning rod Susan Sarandon has been trending all day on Twitter after people started resharing an interview Mary Trump gave last month to the MeidasTouch Podcast, during which she called the actress a “complete idiot” and a “moron” for suggesting it was pointless to vote for Democrats.

“She’s a complete idiot,” Trump said. “She doesn’t know what she’s talking about, and if anybody can say with a straight face that the Democrats are the problem, I don’t know what to tell them.”

“She was pretty decent in a couple of movies a couple of decades ago, but politically she’s a moron.”

Trump appeared on the podcast last month to talk about the Supreme Court Dobbs leak, Roe V. Wade being overturned, and federal abortion rights being stripped away.

Sarandon, who famously said in 2016 that she wasn’t sure she could bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton and suggested she would cast her ballot for Donald Trump instead, responded to the leak by blasting Democrats for “sitting on their hands for the last two years” and “scaring” people into “voting blue.”

“I cannot even tell you how much it enrages me,” Trump said on the MeidasTouch Podcast. “She’s an idiot, but she thinks she’s some wise shaman or something.”

She then went on to diagnose the actress with the “Dunning-Kruger effect”, a cognitive bias in which people with low ability overestimate their capabilities.

Even though the interview is almost a month old, it’s just now going viral, perhaps because we’re getting closer to the Supreme Court actually releasing it’s final Dobbs decision. The ruling is expected either later this month or in early July.

While we might not always agree with Sarandon on everything, we would be remiss not to mention her decades of LGBTQ allyship, dating all the way back to the AIDS epidemic, when she regularly attended demonstrations calling for more government action.

In 2014, she partnered with HRC on its Americans For Marriage Equality campaign. And in 2015, she recorded a PSA for Lambda Legal encouraging people to “Stand for love” in the days leading up to the Obergefell ruling.

Here she is in the 1995 documentary The Celluloid Closet, which looked at how Hollywood films have depicted homosexuality over the years.