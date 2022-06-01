Susan Sarandon is having a very bad day on Twitter and it’s all Mary Trump’s fault

Liberal lightning rod Susan Sarandon has been trending all day on Twitter after people started resharing an interview Mary Trump gave last month to the MeidasTouch Podcast, during which she called the actress a “complete idiot” and a “moron” for suggesting it was pointless to vote for Democrats.
“She’s a complete idiot,” Trump said. “She doesn’t know what she’s talking about, and if anybody can say with a straight face that the Democrats are the problem, I don’t know what to tell them.”
“She was pretty decent in a couple of movies a couple of decades ago, but politically she’s a moron.”
Trump appeared on the podcast last month to talk about the Supreme Court Dobbs leak, Roe V. Wade being overturned, and federal abortion rights being stripped away.
Sarandon, who famously said in 2016 that she wasn’t sure she could bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton and suggested she would cast her ballot for Donald Trump instead, responded to the leak by blasting Democrats for “sitting on their hands for the last two years” and “scaring” people into “voting blue.”
A lot of good that did in 2020.
Dems are going to use this to fundraise and get you to vote for them again despite sitting on their hands for the last two years. Instead of actually standing for anything, their only strategy is scaring you into voting blue. https://t.co/LQNbKYwPI1
“I cannot even tell you how much it enrages me,” Trump said on the MeidasTouch Podcast. “She’s an idiot, but she thinks she’s some wise shaman or something.”
She then went on to diagnose the actress with the “Dunning-Kruger effect”, a cognitive bias in which people with low ability overestimate their capabilities.
Even though the interview is almost a month old, it’s just now going viral, perhaps because we’re getting closer to the Supreme Court actually releasing it’s final Dobbs decision. The ruling is expected either later this month or in early July.
Here’s what folx are saying…
This is a horrible thing to say about morons. https://t.co/4OE36ir17v
Susan Sarandon is a moron. It's true. Scientists confirm. Ask them.
Mary Trump is right.
Susan Sarandon isn’t a friend to democracy.
I don't think if Susan Sarandon has much influence, but she's using whatever amount she has to try and destroy the country. Our democracy is hanging by a thread, and she's still trying to persuade people to not vote for democrats. Others push this. They want the GOP on power.
I seriously think Susan Sarandon is a DINO and actively working on behalf of the Republicans while pretending to be progressive.
i just wish we could go back to susan sarandon's weird pivot to ping pong match cafes or whatever that was
Sarandon isn’t even worth comment, although Mary did a fine job when it happened upon her.
You know it's time to log off twitter when Andrew Yang & Susan Sarandon are both trending. Do the work. Canvas, GOTV, phone & text bank. Go! Fight! Win! @DNCWarRoom
I’m with Mary Trump on this one. Susan Sarandon may have been a good actress years back but she seems to have lost her way and her marbles in recent years.
In a world full of Susan Sarandons, be a Whoopi or a Cher. Or, heck, anything other than a darn Susan Sarandon. 🙁
While we might not always agree with Sarandon on everything, we would be remiss not to mention her decades of LGBTQ allyship, dating all the way back to the AIDS epidemic, when she regularly attended demonstrations calling for more government action.
In 2014, she partnered with HRC on its Americans For Marriage Equality campaign. And in 2015, she recorded a PSA for Lambda Legal encouraging people to “Stand for love” in the days leading up to the Obergefell ruling.
Here she is in the 1995 documentary The Celluloid Closet, which looked at how Hollywood films have depicted homosexuality over the years.
TomG
Susan Sarandon is now OLD so of course her brain is not working as well at it could be. That being said, she is entitled to her opinion no matter how incorrect the facts she used to form those opinions happen to be.
Jaquelope
If the facts used were incorrect, they weren’t really facts.
Polaro
Ah, the old try to change the topic with Hunter Biden ploy. Happy he’s kind of freaky, Just don’t care. Pathetic.
Polaro
P.S. Don Jr. is a political operative, Hunter is not. You aren’t the brightest bulb. Do you ever wonder if you might just be totally wrong about everything? I dare you to honestly sit for 60 quiet seconds and think about what you think and why you think it.
MrGoldman
All of that makes me like Hunter even more. I would imagine a gays for Trump browser history is focused on scat and pics of Don Jr. hunting.
JimmyzLA
I suspect that if anyone got a look at your search history they would either run screaming into the night or straight to the police.
GentlemanCaller
“Look over there!!!!”
Jaquelope
If the women were 18 or 19, then they are considered adults, and not underage. If someone who knew your real name, I wonder what would come up in a search about you.
“People who live in glass houses should not throw stones”, and “While you throw mud at others, you are losing ground” are truths, not just bon mots or clever sayings.
Mister P
Get a life gay for moron.
Grrrowler
@ GaysForTrump: Your rant about Hunter Biden and porn/prostitutes makes no sense. When Donald Trump had sex with a porn actress, Stormy Daniels, and paid her off, I don’t recall anyone on your side complaining about it. That silence is called “tacit approval”, and if it’s OK for your guy it’s OK for everyone. You also seem to have an issue with an adult man finding women of legal age attractive. There’s nothing wrong with that. Let’s also not forget that Trump has been accused of having sex with girls as young as 13. There is something wrong with that.
Also too, Hunter Biden is not POTUS and is a private citizen who can do what he wants within the law.
Polaro
Susan fell for the republican ploy to equate democrats’ incompetence with their intent. True, democrats have failed to deliver because their team consists of feral cats, but it isn’t because they don’t mean well. On the other hand, republicans will never help us. So, it is clear we need to stick with democrats and work to make them more accountable. This is what deluded, arrogant Susan and many Bernie bros don’t get, resulting in our mutual defeat. (And the republicans cheer.) She’s just another feral cat who can’t be depended on to do the right thing.
radiooutmike
If you want to get Susan Sarandon’s goat just mention her role as Janet in RPHS.
Let’s remember, you can be a fantastic actor but not very smart. It’s just a different kind of intelligence. Ms. Sarandon is wealthy. It does not matter who she votes for at all. Trump could be president for all the rest of her living days and it would not affect her because her wealth insulates her.
But her assessment of the Democratic party at large right now isn’t wrong. They’ve done very little. Yes, much of that fault is the Republicans but the rest is the Democrats. You can’t triangulate out of this mess.
They may fail. They do fail. But they do not earnestly try. They don’t stand for anything. They’re not angry. Most of them are old enough that they should all retire because the game is different.
I’m not saying my generation, Gen X, will get it right because we’re getting old too. But we’re not geriatric like all the 80 year old baby boomers at the top. They caused this mess.
GentlemanCaller
You do understand how our government works, right? Just because a party has the slimmest of all possibly “majorities” doesn’t mean it gets to just ram through whatever policies it wants to. And a party with a slim “majority” can be as angry as they like, but it won’t make anything happen any faster. And be careful with calls to eliminate the fillibuster, because you know damn well that the minute the trumpubliQans are back in power they will do all sorts of horrible things, and without the fillibuster the Dems will be unable to act as spoilers like the Rs do now. The only solution is to elect more Democrats. By which I mean actual Democrats, not pretend ones like Manchin and Sinema, who need to be replaced. But holding out for a progressive majority in a country that’s center-right on a good day is just delusional.
Jaquelope
Not ALL baby boomers have reached their 80s yet, thank you. Some of us haven’t even reached our 70s yet.
Man About Town
I stopped reading your demented rant when you called Mary Trump “A absolute nobody” and not just because you used the wrong article.
Jaquelope
Maybe you should have. You might have had a good, healthy laugh.
humble charlie
The Democrats will always find someone like Munchin or Senema to prevent them from doing what they pretend they want to do. Both Democrats and Republicans do the bidding of their masters (the Corporations&Military). Sarandon knows this and wants to burn down the rotting, roach-infested house, but she doesn’t fully realize the horrors this will cause because of her wealth. And as usual we are attacking each other when the true enemy remains hidden from most.