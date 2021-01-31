Suspect arrested in connection with dating app murder of 63-year-old Florida man

Police in Florida have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the killing of a Daytona Beach restaurant manager.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that officers arrested Michael Harris Jr., 20, for the murder of Bobby Scott, 63. Scott went missing on January 17 after meeting Harris for sex on a dating app. Officers have charged Harris with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, and allege that he killed Scott within hours of their meeting.

“Michael Harris has a history of posing as a gay prostitute and blackmailing and robbing the victims, and in this case, murdering the victim,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters.

Bobby Scott’s husband, whose name has not been released to the media, reported Scott missing the evening of January 17. The two had an open relationship, and Scott had advised him that he was meeting a man from a dating app for sex. When Scott failed to return, law enforcement used the OnStar technology in Scott’s car to track the vehicle and eventually discovered it in Harris’ possession.

At the time, Harris claimed that he’d paid Scott to borrow the vehicle for a week. He also claimed he’d driven Scott to Orlando and dropped him off to meet a friend.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had never left Volusia County, and discovered bloody fingerprints belonging to Harris in the car. Investigators now theorize that Harris and Scott met the afternoon of January 17. Scott drove the pair to a vacant lot in DeLand for sex, where Harris beat him to death with either a 2-by-4 or glass bottle. He then dumped Scott’s body in a vacant lot. Law enforcement also believes Harris killed Scott for possession of the car, as he carried no cash at the time.

Michael Harris is currently being held without bail in the Volusia County Branch Jail. Investigators have also said he will likely face additional charges, including carjacking.