Suspects who attacked men with glass bottle, screwdriver and anti-gay slurs sought in NYC

Police in New York City are seeking help from the public in tracking two men who attacked a couple of other men at a bodega in Bushwick on Saturday morning (9/4).

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning (2.10am) at 1559 Broadway in Brooklyn.

According to cops, the suspects, “made anti-gay statements & assaulted the victims with a glass bottle & screwdriver before forcibly removing their property.”

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 9/4 at 2:10 AM, inside 1559 Broadway in Brooklyn, the suspects made anti-gay statements & assaulted the victims with a glass bottle & screwdriver before forcibly removing their property. Have any info? Call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/TKFWuw2k9V — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 5, 2021

The two victims were aged 36 and 28 and had gone to the shop to buy food. The suspects approached them and got engaged in a verbal dispute before they began using anti-gay language.

According to the New York Daily News, one of the victims was called a “faggot”. The suspects made off with an iPhone and cash.

The 36-year-old suffered a puncture wound to his chin and a cut on his lips, while his 28-year-old friend received cuts to his right hand and shoulder. They both received hospital treatment.

Police have issued a photo of the suspects and are appealing to the public for information (Crimestoppers: 1800-577-8477).

New York City has experienced a sharp increase in hate crimes over the last year. There have been 364 recorded hate crimes in the city in the year to August 29, according to NYPD statistics.

This is up from 184 in the same period last year (a 98% increase). Some of this sharp rise is believed to be due to a big increase in anti-Asian American hate crimes, which quadrupled over that period and has been linked to the Covid pandemic.