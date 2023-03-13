Sweaty white-haired woman goes on wild homophobic rant inside local Starbucks

The incident took place at a Starbucks in Miami (Photo: TikTok)

A woman was caught on camera harassing a gay couple in a branch of Starbucks in Miami. The video was posted online yesterday by TikTok user @sass.curry. It’s quickly racked up over 3.4 million views on that platform and more on Twitter.

It’s unknown what provoked the tirade, which presumably started just before someone involved began recording on her phone. The person filming asks the unidentified woman, “What is wrong with you? That is not OK.”

The woman, dressed in lime green, angrily responds, “Is lesbianism OK?”

“Yes,” responds the filmer.

“No, it isn’t,” replies the woman. “Because you touch children. You rape children.” She goes on to call them “evil.”

At this point, several other patrons can be heard exclaiming “No,” in protest at her words.

“Do you know who I am?”

The woman challenges the younger woman filming to report her. She asks her, “Do you know who I work for? Do you know who I am?”

When she responds, “No. Nobody knows who you are,” the angry customer shoots back, “Well I’m not gonna tell you.”

The woman is then led away by a manager. Staff apologize to the subjects of her hatred for the incident taking place.

Online, viewers dubbed her, “The green goblin” and “Homophobic Hannah”. Others said that although her place of work and identity may currently be unknown, it was unlikely to stay that way.

“‘Do you know who I work for?’ No lady but we’re going to find out,” was one well-liked comment on TikTok.

Others expressed gratitude that the staff intervened.

“The eruption of ‘nooo’ from the staff,” heartened one viewer.

The video has enjoyed over a million views on Twitter.

Can anyone identify this rabidly homophobic — and very sweaty — woman who verbally harassed a Lesbian couple trying to enjoy their coffees at a Starbucks in Miami? ? #KarenStrikesAgain pic.twitter.com/0asjSnY7Jx — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 13, 2023

Some people suggested Florida’s consistent war against LGBTQ+ rights and protests against drag queens was leading to more attacks like this.

Florida passed its notorious ‘Don’t Say Gay’ education bill last year. New legislation in the state, entitled the “Protection of Children” bill, targets hotels and restaurants that allow minors to view “adult entertainment”. It also threatens to potentially send parents to jail for up to a year if they take kids to drag shows. It doesn’t mention ‘drag’ by name but mentions “the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts” among its definition of “adult” entertainment, so we all know what it’s talking about.