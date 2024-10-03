Mar Gunnarsson set a record at the Paris Paralympics, but that’s not the only reason why he let the post-race tears flow.

The Icelandic swimmer was celebrating his greatest athletic achievement as his true self, leaving his second Paralympic Games in a lot better spirits than he exited Tokyo.

When Gunnarsson nonchalantly came out in a TV interview, he started approaching life with a liberating attitude: “Who gives a… ?”

“It definitely was a weight off my shoulders when I could tell myself, ‘OK, who gives a f*ck?'” he said. “When you get to that stage, it’s really, really nice.”

Gunnarsson’s triumph in Paris was especially gratifying, because he previously walked away from the sport he loves. He found the experience of training during 2020 to be miserable and defeating, and felt drained after Tokyo.

With time to refresh, he tended to his other love: music. He started playing the piano when he was seven, and moved to Manchester, U.K. to study at a leading conservatory.

In early 2022, Gunnarsson showcased his musical talents at home, teaming up with his sister compete in Iceland’s search for a national entry for the Eurovision. Their song, “Don’t You Know,” was a crowd favorite.

Born with a visual impairment, Gunnarsson says he doesn’t miss his eyesight when he sits down and plays. He just feels the notes.

“Like a good professor said to me, ‘A good pianist doesn’t look at his fingers when he plays,'” he said.

A similar truth can be said about swimming. Gunnarsson set an Icelandic record in the 100-meter backstroke S11 event, finishing seventh overall. (The S11 category means each athlete is blind or nearly blind, and they compete in blacked-out goggles.)

“Today I swam the fastest I’ve ever swam in my life, which so happened to break the Icelandic record and delivered me seventh place in the final,” Gunnarsson celebrated on Instagram. “Having already quit swimming, started again, moved alone to a new country, started a university degree. I am proud to be once more among the best.”

Through Gunnarsson is looking ahead to the 2025 World Championships in Singapore, he’s taking the fall to focus on promoting his second album. The pianist recorded his latest melodies with an orchestra, and is planning tours in Manchester and Iceland.

Before he hits the road, Queerty caught up with Gunnarsson to chat about his grandmotherly taste in music (his words)! and dating life in Iceland–as well as the important issue of Paralympic representation. Here’s what he had to say…

QUEERTY: How did it feel to compete in the Paris Paralympics and set an Icelandic record?

MAR GUNNARSSON: It was incredible! This was my second Paralympics, and it felt very different from my previous one. I felt like I was in a completely different state of mind than last time. Last time, I felt terrible. [2020] made it so hard. It was such a long period of training, and I was completely burned out. It was amazing to experience this properly, and do well.

After the Paralympics in 2021, I quit swimming for a year. I was burned out, and I had some other things to deal with as well. I was touring around Iceland doing speeches in schools. I was competing in the Icelandic selection for Eurovision and all kinds of things. After the last Paralympics, I decided to quit. Then when I moved to the U.K., I was like “Hey, I’m actually missing swimming. I want to get back to it again.” I’m so proud I was able to get back into swimming after a year’s break, to move to a different country. Me on my own, just me and the guide dog. Do my university degree, train, and still be able to get into the Paralympic Final. I would have liked ranking a little bit higher in the final, but that’s just something for me to work on, because I know I can do a lot better.

What’s one thing about being a competitive swimmer that people don’t know about?

Probably just how incredibly difficult it is! You’re spending so much time training, more than any other sport. Sorry football fans, but playing football is a luxury compared to being a swimmer! It can also be a challenge financially, because we don’t really get paid unless you’ve got some huge sponsor deals. I’ve been lucky with sponsors in regards to equipment and stuff, but there’s no monthly income for me as a professional athlete, which is really, really sad. At some point, I will need to decide: I need to afford what I’m doing. I need to be able to be professional. I need to be able to get paid. This is an obstacle.

How do you play the piano so well?

Like a good professor said to me, “A good pianist doesn’t look at his fingers when he plays.” It’s not really a big deal. I learn music by listening to music; and yeah, I just memorize everything.

Who are your musical inspirations?

It’s very hard to say! I like songs with big melodies, songs that touch your soul. I’m not too modern, I’m a little bit jazzy. All the old stuff, like Michael Bouble, like Frank Sinatra. I’m very much into that. Imagine the music your grandmother likes. I’ll probably like it, too!

Your guide dog, Max, seems very important to you! Could you describe your relationship?

When I was a kid and my sight started getting worse, I pictured in my head getting a guide dog at some point. As a kid, I pictured him as a best friend who would be able to help me and take care of me in tricky circumstances when we’re going out and about. Now as an adult, having a guide dog, it’s incredible thinking back and realizing that that image is exactly it. He is my best friend. We go everywhere together. We’re a great team. He’s simply amazing!

How can we bring the Olympics and Paralympics closer together?

There is very limited crossover between Olympians and Paralympians, and I find that really sad. We do go through a very similar process, reaching that high level of sports despite one group having disabilities and the other not. Together, we could learn so many things from each other. I think this is something that would be worth looking into: “How can we connect?” It’s not just called the Olympic Village. It’s called the Olympic and Paralympic Village. If we want to make this one event, we need to put all of our hearts into that. Not just on the surface level.

What specific steps can be made?

First, you look at the Opening Ceremony. At the Olympics Opening Ceremony, they got two huge stars to come and perform: Celine Dion and Lady Gaga. For our Opening Ceremony, we had no stars at similar level of international recognition and success like Celine Dion or Lady Gaga.

In the Closing Ceremony, the Stade de France was packed. It was completely full. I think there were 60,000 or 70,000 people. No one can tell me that financial reasons are behind not doing this. I’m not saying they should have invited Celine Doin back for our Opening Ceremony. But they should have found an alternative. If they want us to be taken seriously, they need to be serious as well. They had two huge stars perform at the Olympics, and none at the Paralympics.

Iceland is a very small country, so we have to ask: what’s the dating scene like?

I would say Iceland is one of the best countries in the world if you’re gay. You can be with your partner, walk everywhere holding hands. You can marry in all of the Icelandic national churches. The churches have rainbow steps, rainbow flags. Basically, there are no barriers. However, because we are so small, the dating options are limited. We have a few locals, so either you get lucky and connect with a local and everything runs smoothly. Or what the most likely scenario is, it does not connect on a long-term basis. People looking for relationships don’t have many resources. We have so many tourists who come in for just a few days and then leave. Strangely, when I moved to Manchester, I thought, “How can people be single in such a big city? There are so many options! You must find somebody to connect with.” I came here, and the first week I noted, Tthis does not work like I thought.” Because of the amount of people, it’s very easy to have brief conversations with dozens, hundreds of people even, but getting to know someone and find someone who wants to invest time in you is so f*cking difficult.

I’m probably not telling you any news living in America, but I was very much surprised. What’s actually better? Being in Iceland, and you have three options to choose from, so you actually need to stick with one of those three? Or you are in Manchester, and I would sometimes need a secretary to monitor my four dating apps!

