We’re swiping right on these funny & relatable tweets about Grindr pics

As illustrated by the tweets below, choosing a Grindr profile photo can be a daunting task! What if your matches don’t think you look like your pics? What if your pics aren’t slutty enough for the Grindr audience? What if you upload a new pic and your crush still doesn’t tap your profile? And—shudder—what if your Grindr pic is used for your obituary?!

If it helps, Reddit users recently gave selfie tips in a thread about Grindr best practices.

“Use current photographs and try to make yourself and surroundings attractive for whom you’re into,” one user wrote. “(Looking at you dirty mirror/hard water stains bathroom guys.)”

Another Redditor also advised against bathroom mirror selfies (“the worst”). “Get natural pics,” that user recommended. “Ask friends to take photos when you’re laughing, et cetera, and not posing. They always turn out much better and give a better all-around image.”

And a third person recommended not posing in formalwear or even long-sleeved shirts. “This isn’t a job interview,” that user wrote. “Overdressing in your profile picture is a death sentence for your profile because what it says is, ‘I want a long-term-relationship, I won’t just hook up, and I want lots and lots and lots of your time before we get anywhere,’ whether that’s actually true or not.”

Now, onto the tweets—including posts from guys who found themselves included in or cropped out of other people’s Grindr photos, and photos of famous figures who might as well be Grindr users!

I’m not doing the five year challenge because I still use the same grindr pics — eric schwartau (@ericschmerick) January 17, 2021

Just so we're all aware, this was my Grindr pic when I met my boyfriend. https://t.co/covf97h6F0 — harpie lady in the radiator (@Shower_Capy) March 6, 2019

guy I was seeing using a cropped picture of us at his med school’s holiday gala for one of his grindr pics? villain origin story — Nick ? (@n__c__l) January 30, 2022

When you and your bestie crop each other out of your Grindr photo without realising ? @danieljohnson4 pic.twitter.com/wPXmog6J52 — Harry (@harryxru) November 18, 2021

Someone tried to blackmail me with my grindr pics ? little do they know everyone already has those ? — nate ? (@NateLovie4) February 1, 2022

this is a grindr pic pic.twitter.com/ZdhLXVvegT — the introverted hater (@violentlyepic) June 15, 2022

Go ahead and use your headshot for your grindr photo. At this point it isn't getting you on Broadway so it may as well be used for something — Theatre Critic Trump (@TrumpMusicals) August 6, 2017

Someone just knocked on the window of the restaurant I’m at and held their phone against the window with my grindr photo up pic.twitter.com/e2JDgQaxXe — zac (@getthilly) June 25, 2018

I've always had a respectful Grindr photo and would get like 1 message every 2 days. Uploaded a slutty one. Received 32 messages in one day. — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 11, 2017

Coworker thought she was making fun of me by snapping this but I’m considering making it my Grindr pic pic.twitter.com/wVLYS0EGRS — taylor (@secondcityy) August 31, 2020

You know you've made it when your fringe poster is in the background of a stranger's Grindr pic — Joe $utherland (@JoeSutherland_) August 22, 2019

My Inner Saboteur when I update my Grindr pic and my hot neighbor still ignores me pic.twitter.com/QRuu744gck — fka TiffanyTrumpVEVO (@Johnatron4000) November 10, 2019

(908): Completely unrelated and mildly related, a guy I hooked up with last year in a threeway died, his obit photo was his Grindr photo — Texts From Last Night (@TFLN) August 21, 2016

So, my new Grindr photo is getting MORE messages than ever before & my Twitter alt only showed from my neck down & gained A LOT more followers than my main… I guess the bottom half of my face is my downfall clearly! ??? #Mask4masc #MasksSaveLives pic.twitter.com/63faJG5URU — Dazzareth ? (@Dexyboo) September 2, 2021

I made this my new Grindr photo, and the really hot guy who’s been ignoring me for YEARS messaged me and said, “It’s cool that you learned how to put a shirt on.” pic.twitter.com/yYZVu7bbms — Lil Uzi Hurt ? (@lostblackboy) June 21, 2019

In world news: My Grindr photo got rejected because they think I’m trying to catfish as myself — mac (@MacDoesIt) July 17, 2018

Thank you @DairyQueen for my new Grindr photo and bio. pic.twitter.com/6T41jPSZlA — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) January 8, 2019

Hehehe. I was talking about college today and I remembered that I used this as my Tinder and Grindr photo for like… 2 years? My bio said "If we match, you have to buy me a burrito. Sorry, I don't make the rules." And I, uh… I got a lot of burritos. pic.twitter.com/jfQpJsPS04 — josh hall (@joshwillhall) April 8, 2019