We have to talk about Rihanna’s new Fenty Ketchup

Rihanna fans are tired of waiting for new music and will take any opportunity to remind her of it.

However, unlike other long-suffering stans (say, Normani supporters), Rihanna’s Navy™ occasionally have to deal with feeling like their fave is playing in their faces.

Not since her Fenty Furniture musings have fans felt this as much as they do now, following the launch of Fenty Beauty’s new “Ketchup or Makeup” collab with MSCHF.

Fenty Beauty has launched a makeup collaboration inspired by ketchup, with MSCHF. The ‘Ketchup Or Makeup’ set consists of six identical packets of “ketchup.” Some of the packets will contain Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb lip gloss, and the others will be filled with actual ketchup. pic.twitter.com/L2eEtFIfnm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2022

It’s unclear whether this packet assortment will be equal parts “Gloss Bomb” and ketchup, or if each set is randomized. Likely the former, as anybody paying $25 for a small handful of ketchup packets might just lose it.

Related: Rihanna unveils men’s harness as part of new Fenty lingerie collection

Something about the launch (including a promo photo of a chunky, red, tomato paste-covered lip) seems to have turned folks off.

Understandably, the Rihanna Navy is firing off shots:

“are you wearing the fe-“ “the fenty beauty ketchup? yeah I am” pic.twitter.com/3wcIZ6Xsvu — we found love (@rihannalately) August 22, 2022

i know where this belongs pic.twitter.com/SZFGZDv56W — ︎ (@thugqer) August 22, 2022

she needs to release fenty music — ♡ (@way2negative) August 23, 2022

the brands first hard flop, i fear. — Ella Mayo 💘 (@ellamayoreally) August 23, 2022

We want fenty music not fenty x ketchup pic.twitter.com/KU4ng4V0sF — Dominik (@paper_gangsta87) August 23, 2022

me devouring the actual fenty lipstick thinking it’s ketchup since this the only thing she’s feeding us after almost a decade pic.twitter.com/2gVbNV3fZy — ☪︎. (@thickannawhore) August 23, 2022

She’s so jobless yo I CANT TAKE THIS ANYMORE FUCK https://t.co/ZmOr9Z5cJv — AMIRAZINE (@youwereoffbeat) August 23, 2022

We’re getting Fenty fast food chain before Fenty music i fear pic.twitter.com/sZqY6uqsRC — ☥ is COZY (@fashionmoodb) August 23, 2022

i could go to sephora, buy an actual fenty lipgloss, go to mcdonald’s, buy a McDouble, and take as many free ketchup packets as i wanted for less than this box https://t.co/KqYI1wPqsD — zoe 🕊 (@zoeamira) August 23, 2022

Related: Does Savage x Fenty Volume 3 Showcase Rihanna’s Queerest Lineup Yet?

Though people may want Fenty Music instead, fans should really relish Rihanna’s artistic endeavors. (Relish? Get it? C’mon!)

Let’s hope that the “Gloss Bomb” is safe to eat, or else she’s gonna have a Fenty Lawsuit on her hands.