We have to talk about Rihanna’s new Fenty Ketchup

Rihanna fans are tired of waiting for new music and will take any opportunity to remind her of it.

However, unlike other long-suffering stans (say, Normani supporters), Rihanna’s Navy™ occasionally have to deal with feeling like their fave is playing in their faces.

Not since her Fenty Furniture musings have fans felt this as much as they do now, following the launch of Fenty Beauty’s new “Ketchup or Makeup” collab with MSCHF.

It’s unclear whether this packet assortment will be equal parts “Gloss Bomb” and ketchup, or if each set is randomized. Likely the former, as anybody paying $25 for a small handful of ketchup packets might just lose it.

Something about the launch (including a promo photo of a chunky, red, tomato paste-covered lip) seems to have turned folks off.

Understandably, the Rihanna Navy is firing off shots:

Though people may want Fenty Music instead, fans should really relish Rihanna’s artistic endeavors. (Relish? Get it? C’mon!)

Let’s hope that the “Gloss Bomb” is safe to eat, or else she’s gonna have a Fenty Lawsuit on her hands.