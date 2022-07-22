Tammy Baldwin cornered Marco Rubio in an elevator about his antigay remarks and it didn’t go well for him

Possible lobotomy patient Marco Rubio recently made inflammatory remarks regarding the Respect for Marriage Act, and openly gay senator Tammy Baldwin was NOT about to let them slide.

Rubio said to Punchbowl News, “I don’t know why we’re doing that bill — there’s no threat to its status in America — but I know plenty of gay people in Florida that are pissed off about gas prices.”

Even more egregiously, he allegedly told CNN reporter Manu Raju that the bill was a “stupid waste of time” while getting on an elevator.

Senator Tammy Baldwin was in that same elevator. When she heard the latter comment, she couldn’t help but give Rubio a piece of her mind (and Lord knows he needs one).

Baldwin has caught up with CNN and given them the inside tea on the elevator scene.

“You probably would have loved to be on the elevator to see the exchange after,” she jokes.

“I said that ‘the recent Supreme Court decision eroded a constitutional right to privacy. There’s a whole bunch of cases that have been decided based on a constitutional right to privacy that are in jeopardy,’ which he disagrees with. And anyways, I said we’ll be talking some more.”

She refrained from sharing the juicier details of his reaction or rebuttal, but it’s sure that the moment didn’t end there.

“We’re not going to get into (that),” she said, before continuing with the sassiest of carefree remarks: “I’m counting votes.”

While this elevator scene maybe could’ve used a little less diplomacy and just a bit more Solange Knowles, it’s nice to know some in Washington aren’t backing down from flippant conservative remarks.