‘Tangerine’ and ‘Stage Mother’ star Mya Taylor on her soapy obsession

Mya Taylor emerged onto the showbiz scene in 2015 with Tangerine, the comedy-drama film oft-ranked as one of the best queer films of the decade. Her debut performance won her the Best Supporting Actress Independent Spirit Award, becoming the first transgender performer in history to take home the award.

Since then she’s gone on to roles in the short-lived TV series Dietland, and in the forthcoming comedy Stage Mother. When we quizzed her on her current COVID-19 watching habits, she gave us a surprising answer.

“I watch Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have-Nots,” she says. Veronica Harrington (played by Angela Robinson) is a fool. I love her so much. She’s hilarious.”

Streams on Hulu.