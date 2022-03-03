Tarotscopes that slay for the new moon in Pisces

Pisces Season is a dreamscape. A place we can lose ourselves. After all that Aquarius intelligence and ingenuity, it can feel good to let it all go. Pisces teaches us that by releasing our individual identities, we gain our true nature. Aquarius has a big brain and it prepares us to take this leap, but a big brain can only take us so far. Pisces Season is about embracing the big heart— the universal love that we swim in, whether we can feel it or not.

Pisces is an exquisitely sensitive sign. Sometimes, painfully so. It wants us open. It demands it. The harder we fight to remain closed, the more challenging Pisces energy can feel. Closed off gives the illusion of safe, protected— but it’s also isolated. Loneliness is merely a specter of the closed-off heart. We are never alone. We are never without Love. But sometimes it sure feels that way. Pisces teaches us that we must remain open if we want to be reached. Pisces comes in like a tidal wave, dissolving our defenses and opening us up to Love.

You can’t hide from Love— it will always find you. But you can refuse its invitation. As the Sun spends their thirty days traversing this final sign of the Zodiac, Love only grows louder, demanding entry into our hearts. Maybe Love breaks us down, before it breaks through our barriers. But eventually, whether through acceptance or surrender, Love enters our hearts and allows us access to this one undeniable truth: it’s all LOVE. At the end of any journey what remains? At the end of a life? At the end of the Zodiac, all that endures is Love.

Maybe that feels cliche but cliches belong to Pisces. This is the sign which rules film and music, the greatest perpetrators of cliches. And what is a cliche, really, except an archetypal truth we’ve grown so accustomed to, we take it for granted. As the last sign of the Zodiac, Pisces ushers us through the cliches and into an experience of catharsis. By coming into contact with the essence of a cliche, we renew its meaning. And in doing so we feel our way into completion.

Completion is the name of Pisces’ game. This is a profound time for reflection and integration. Before we begin this Zodiacal adventure again with the Sun’s shift into Aries and the Spring Equinox, we must absorb all that we’ve learned. We must allow ourselves to be washed clean in these numinous waters of the Pisces spirit. Pisces rules bliss, transcendence, altered states, divine revelation, ecstasy and poetry. It is an inherently spiritual sign, psychic beyond all measure. As we transition from Winter to Spring, allow the snow to melt, in your heart, in your head, in your timeline. This is a moment to release and renew– not a moment to hold fast or firm.

Today’s New Moon in Pisces is a sweet blessing but it must find you open. It will only wait on your doorstep for so long before gathering up its gifts and heading back towards the street. Do what you must to open the door of your heart and receive this powerfully optimistic lunation. What makes this Pisces New Moon particularly special is that this year both rulers of this sign, Jupiter and Neptune are co-present in Pisces. When the Sun and the Moon meet up they are well tended with both their parents at home. Planets helping planets, inspiring people to help people. That’s what this lunation is all about.

We must fall in love with the world again. We must fall in love with ourselves. We must invite Love into every corner of our house and bless every encounter, every hard conversation, every Tweet with Love. We must renew the cliche that Love can save us, that Love is all there is– until we no longer take it for granted. This is the essence of Pisces and the foundation of Jupiter’s reign in their home sign. Optimism persists, must persist. Hope comes in waves and this New Moon is a full on surge.

You’ll find your Pisces New Moon Tarotscopes below, dripping with poetry to inspire imaginative living.

Read for your Sun Sign first and then keep on reading for whichever feels most resonant for you at this time.

PISCES

Ace of Pentacles Rx

Dreams take time.

Like seeds, growing underground and then suddenly sprouting up towards the light.

Your new beginnings want to grow in the dark. Let them gestate.

Let them whisper to you what they plan to be.

Don’t rush them into the spotlight, don’t expose them too soon.

Rather, relax into this gentle creation unfurling within you.

Welcome the new life inside you, a new feeling of how to move in the world.

This New Moon is a magic bean you plant within.

The spell you cast has always been yourself.

ARIES

Two of Pentacles Rx

Stop hiding from your new life.

Stop fighting the change that wants to come.

Resistance is the confirmation of how badly you need it.

As soon as you feel the whisper of procrastination, sit down to spite it.

Embrace the strange reorganization of your days.

Embrace new routines and new rituals.

Each change you make reinforces the deeper changes within you.

For years you prayed, you wished, you cried out to invisible powers.

Don’t give them time to change their mind– they’re here.

You wanted it then, you still want it now.

What’s a few little changes in the face of a whole new life?

TAURUS

Five of Pentacles

You are not alone.

You are never fighting alone.

Even in the dark, especially in the dark.

Sometimes we have to get lost in the dark of the woods in order to find ourselves again.

This is the gift of being lost, of being broken, of being scared.

The discovery.

Realize, now, the power of asking for help, of allowing a Power to scoop you up and tend you.

Your fear and your pain are guiding you towards something beneficent and real.

But you cannot mend yourself alone.

When was the last time you prayed? Or made a wish?

Wishes come true every day.

You yourself are a wish who is learning how to ask to come true.

GEMINI

Knight of Pentacles

Deciding what you want is how you get what you want.

You must get clear within yourself what it is you desire.

You must be able to taste it, to see it, to sense it.

You must be able to feel what you want as if it were draped about you like a velvet robe.

Heavy and real and all your senses sing it.

Then you are closer to achieving it, closer than you may know.

When you get distracted or dismayed, close your eyes and you remember the weight of that robe.

This is your time to claim your life. But you don’t claim it outside.

You claim it from within your innermost chamber.

Do whatever it takes to free yourself from what others would have you desire.

This is your life and you must be the one to decipher your deepest wants.

CANCER

Page of Pentacles Rx

It takes the confidence of a master to be a beginner.

Don’t resist learning the basics again.

Learn from the Earth. Each Season a revelation.

Every Spring a new wonder, each Winter a new chill.

No matter how many times the cycle renews itself again.

You are a child this month, wandering and wondering.

You are teacher disguised as student.

An angel masquerading as a human.

Let yourself delight in the simple curiosities.

How do I feed myself? How do I love myself? How do I greet the day?

This is a time to move slowly, like you were learning to walk again.

Only to realize, that this whole time, you were learning how to fly.

LEO

Six of Wands

Grace is a wind that we choose to ride.

Will you spread your wings and sail above the storm?

Or will you gather your coats around you and let it whip you about?

There is always a path of least resistance.

There is always a higher road.

And, too, there are alway those that have forgotten their own wings.

They find comfort in holding you down.

This isn’t about status or ego. This is about Grace. And her affinity for you.

Your birthright is to ride her winds and see the world from high above.

There are others whose birthright is to burrow deep and entomb themselves in the Earth.

Don’t confuse their destinies for your own.

VIRGO

Seven of Pentacles

Each day is ceremony:

How you scrub your body.

How you pour your tea.

How you call your mother, or not.

The music you play in the car.

The chants your mind plays on loop.

You are a living ceremony whether you tend it or not.

So imagine, what could occur, if you rearranged your life as a ceremony to beauty.

A ceremony to healing or joy or liberation.

It would change more than what you wear or what you eat.

It would change your dreaming, your waking and your in-between.

Reconsider the ceremony your heart years for and let your life be a devotional practice.

Devotion from the moment you wake to the moment you wake again.

Devotion to the washing of the dishes and the ecstatic dancing.

Everything is ceremony.

LIBRA

Queen of Cups Rx

Transformation doesn’t happen where you can see it.

It happens on the ocean floor.

Miles beneath the waves, the sailors and the siren songs, you wait.

You wait, holding your breath.

You wait, holding yourself back, holding to the ground.

Lest you swim to the surface too soon, unfinished, half-transformed.

We rarely get to know the final step until we reach it.

All we can do is surrender to our strange metamorphosis.

Trust the wisdom of the deep.

Trust the strange sea of your heart.

You are becoming something wild and beautiful and free.

SCORPIO

Five of Cups Rx

Before you can grieve, you must lose something.

Before you can lose something, you must have something you love.

Before you can have something you love, you must love yourself.

Before you can love yourself, you must accept yourself.

Just for now, hold back your grief. Pour forth your love and your acceptance.

Don’t look to what’s lost to inspire you. Look at what you still hold.

There are seasons for despair and the power that comes from keening with the world.

This is not that time. This is a time to hold tight to your joys while you still have them.

Let your passions be passions of pleasure.

Let your power be the power of peace.

SAGITTARIUS

Temperance

When you drop the mask, there are more masks underneath.

Who is the you that wears the masks?

Who is the you that keeps inventing yourself day after day?

We are like diamonds with hundreds of facets, each reflecting the light in their own way.

And yet, every diamond has a core.

Your core is wanting to be revealed, first to you and then the world.

Temperance is an angel whose wings refuse to fit into frame.

Your true self cannot be codified or categorized.

It is an infinite pool you dip into and then dip out, dripping wet.

Drenched in your soulful authenticity.

CAPRICORN

Seven of Swords

How do we tell the truth on ourselves?

Do we look ourselves in the mirror and spill our guts?

Do we write down a list of the secrets we’d rather not share?

The truth is sword we impale ourselves on.

And then, once the bleeding stops, the truth become a sword that clears our path.

The truth is a machete in the jungles of wild-grown lies.

If used wisely, it can open up a path for us.

It can lead to a great clearing where all we see is sky.

A great clearing where we can be found.

Where cleverness exhausts itself, that is where your journey to truth begins.

Lay down your excuses, your intelligent plans and look yourself in the heart.

Telling the truth on yourself is the bravest thing you can do.

AQUARIUS

Death

The only way to live is to die.

We run around terrified that Death will scoop us up before our time.

Honey, it is always our time.

Each day is a good day to die to bury your old dreams in the sweet sour dirt.

To shed your old skins and maybe even a layer of muscle. Maybe even a layer of bone.

Death is no monster. She is a mother of what’s to come.

Death the robust. Death the genuine. Death the blade and Death the balm.

Death the storm and the song.

Death the destroyer of all that has gone before.

Let yourself die. Allow it like a lovers kiss.

And I promise you, your real life will begin.

