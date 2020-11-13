Tarotscopes that slay: New moon in Scorpio

Here’s what you need to know: Scorpio Season is almost over but she’s already planning to linger. The New Moon in Scorpio, which occurs late Saturday night (or early Sunday morning depending on where you live), opens us up into Eclipse Season– a six week period of revelation and release that will be distinctly Scorpio flavored. So even though we’ll be charging ahead into Sagittarius Season come October 21st, the sweet-sour sting of Scorpio season will be leaving a strong taste in our mouth for weeks to come. This New Moon opens a portal that lasts longer than one night only. Don’t think of it as a swan song, babies, rather it sets the stage for what’s to come.

Scorpio energy is all about sex, death, other people’s money, religion, the occult, even politics to some degree– what do these things all have in common? These are subjects that good little boys and girls are taught not to talk about. Which is why this is precisely the time to initiate open dialogue around these taboo topics. There’s a saying in recovery circles that you are only as sick as your secrets, and Scorpio ultimately wants us to be well. In fact, Scorpios can be some of the most powerful healers there are because they aren’t afraid to bring even the darkest wounds into the light.

Eclipse Season happens when the Sun is 18.5 degrees or closer to the nodes of fate. The nodes of fate, also known as the north and south node, are points where the Moon’s orbit crosses the Earth’s orbit around our Sun. Twice a year, when the Sun gets close to these cosmic hot buttons, fated events occur. The first of two eclipses that ring out 2020 happens on November 30th and the second on December 14th. While these eclipses will be happening in Gemini and Sagittarius, respectively, it is this New Moon in Scorpio that opens the curtain to the blessings and intensity to come.

The energy of an eclipse is fierce but not necessarily punishing, in fact they can bring spellbinding clarity and profound blessings. But if you’ve strayed a little far from your purpose, they can also deliver some serious tough love. I like to think of eclipses as cosmic course correctors, they show up to shove you back on your true path. And the Scorpio flavor of this eclipse season will demand that we begin to discuss our secrets, our hidden pain, our shadow. Not to suffer unnecessarily, in fact quite the opposite, so we can stop suffering in silence and start towards true transformation. Before these Eclipses can know where and how to bless us, the Scoprio New Moon asks us to become crystal clear on what we’re truly asking for.

Change is the name of the game 2020 wants us to play and, if you’re like me, you’re sick of hearing it. But Scorpio is the true transformer of the Zodiac, teaching us to evolve and grow in ways that refute regression or backpedaling. This New Moon can be a testament to your transformation, a commitment to the new you that 2020 has been trying to unmask. The Sun and Moon both at 23 degrees Scorpio, sextile Jupiter and Pluto at 22 and 23 degrees Capricorn. Translation: Expansive transformation partnering with profound illumination of our emotional depths. It won’t be gentle but who wants a gentle cup of coffee in the morning? This Scorpio New Moon is a strong cup of black coffee and it’s what we all need to wake the fuck up– not to the world around us (that’s already been happening) but rather to our own inner longings.

Scorpio energy is about attraction. Simply put, we are what we are attracted to. But consider that sexual energy and spiritual energy are opposite sides of the same coin. There’s a reason why certain people’s pheromones get us going; there’s a reason why we are compelled by certain styles, atmospheres, music and cuisines. The erotic charge we get when in the presence of something we truly desire is hinting at an ocean of untapped power within us. When we allow ourselves to submerge into this depth of desire we can begin to operate from our pure authenticity. Your sexuality is a gateway to your spirituality, but i’m not just taling about fucking. I’m talking about arousal, feeling sexually attracted to life itself. Perhaps this New Moon can feed us the courage we need to face the true nature of our desire and transcend our fear and shame around it. When we can embrace our passionate depths, we can transform fully into the people this current time needs us to be.

Forgive the dramatics but this is the point of no return. Transformation means you can’t go back. This threshold demands we commit to ourselves, our passion and our truth in a way that doesn’t allow an escape route. There’s no plan B. There’s only one road out and through. And that road is about to open wide. This New Moon, because it’s in Scorpio, answers to Mars. An auspicious occasion, this chart has Mars stationing direct after months of moving retrograde. The planet of action and ambition is shifting out of reverse and ready to drive full steam ahead. So if you’ve been feeling hemmed in, penned in, held back– know that it’s all about to change. Prepare to be shot out of a cannon, because once Mars goes direct there are no brakes available; there’s only one speed and it’s 100 mph.

There’s no shortage of juicy Astrology in these last few weeks of 2020 but I just can’t get into all of it here. So stop fronting like you aren’t hungry for more and join the Spiritual Gayz Astro Club. This a place for people who share a love of Astrology to come together in community to learn, grow and laugh. Astro Club is a monthly gathering dedicated to expanding your knowledge of the cosmos, connecting you with like-minded seekers and gazing into your individual charts to get a better sense of where the current energy is taking root in your life. Join us here!

Each moonth, we will facilitate a discussion about the energy of the current Zodiac sign and assist you in understanding how to work with it instead of getting worked over by it. We’ll also unpack the major transits of the moonth ahead and take a look at the charts for both the New Moon and the Full Moon, providing you ritual suggestions for both. Most of all, we’ll all get to commune together in a safe space where you can interact with us in real time and get all of your astrology questions answered. For those that can’t join us live, a recording of Astro Club will be emailed to you within 24 hours.

In the spirit of Scorpio transformation and healing, if you’re wondering how to engage your own healing process more directly, consider joining us for breathwork. Breathwork is truly magic! If you’ve never tried it, you’re missing out on an easy and practically free means of supporting your body, mind, heart and spirit. We have been hosting online breathwork circles for healing, connection and empowerment since this pandemic craziness began. Every other Saturday we come together to explore where we need to let go, transform and release into joy, bliss and profound states of consciousness. It’s a big promise but breathwork always follows through. This Saturday we will be breathing in that Scorpio New Moon portal and opening up to cosmic connection and deep release. It’ll be strong medicine for your soul, a safe place to expand your spirit and the playlist is always lit AF. Sign up here!

Last, don’t forget to tune into The Spiritual Gayz podcast this is our twice monthly offering dedicated to exploring the wide reaches of spirituality without pretending that it all makes sense. We have tons of episodes on Astrology and Tarot and healing and magic. Not to mention fascinating interviews with groovy cosmic queers like Steven Canals, writer/co-creator of the hit TV show POSE, actress/icon Lena Waithe, and beauty/make-up expert Lihja Stewart. In honor of Scorpio Season, our latest episode was a deep dive into Death, which we promise, is a lot more fun than it may sound! If you’ve been looking to expand your spiritual horizons in a fun, accessible way, look no further! And if you’re already a fan of the podcast, please consider rating us 5-stars or leaving us a glowing review. It seems like no big deal but these two things can really help us grow our community!

Scorpio Nine of Cups RX Cups are a suit a sign like Scorpio can understand because they speak to the water of our lives. When we draw a Cups card we are being asked to focus on our heart realm. This is where our emotions, relationships, psychic insights and creative inspiration all pour fourth. The Nine of Cups ushers us into a new era of self-fulfillment, seeking our own heart's needs and meeting them at all costs. There is something profoundly Scorpio about this card because Scorpio energy is relentless when passionate and the Nine of Cups wants us to re-ignite our passion for being alive, at all costs. If you've ever been fully immersed in a creative pursuit, if you've ever lost track of time in your own imagination, when you contemplate a sunset and you disappear into something larger than yourself– that's Nine of Cups energy. Spend these next few weeks exploring how to ring your own bells and sing your own song. Don't worry if other people look at you askance or question your pursuits. The Nine of Cups is a moment when we turn away from the outer world and plunge into the depths of our heart alone. But don't worry, it' s not lonely. So long as you have you, the fullness of your heart and your spirit, loneliness will never visit you. What have you been putting off doing because you don't think other people will get it? Where have you made yourself small so as not to bring discomfort to those around you? The old-school Tarot readers call this the wish card, when it would turn up in a reading they would encourage you to make a wish. Whatever the reason, they felt the appearance of this card indicated the environment is right for you to make a wish, now– right now. So go for it. What are you afraid to wish for? What is the wish you have for your life? Perhaps you, yourself, are a living wish that the universe made. Perhaps the Earth herself wished for you. Maybe long ago your ancestors wished for you. How can you make yourself come true?

Sagittarius Son of Coins Court cards show up to remind us who we are. There are sixteen court cards and they each suggest an aspect of ourselves that needs to be awakened. The Son of Coins (or the Knight of Pentacles as they may be more commonly called) is you when you continue to commit to your dreams, hour after hour, day after day, even when it seems impossible– especially when it seems impossible. There’s a nose to the grindstone, head down, just-keep-swimming kind of vibe to this court card. Even if we don’t feel like we are making progress, the Knight of Pentacles doesn’t know about giving up, they only know about giving over. Here you are as a great mover of magic, a master of manifestation who knows that things only seem to appear overnight. This card represents an aspect of yourself that is wholly committed to making your visions a reality. The Knight of Pentacles isn’t in it for egoic reasons; the work itself must be the reward. When you love your work, when you are willing to grow your roots all the way into it, to give it your complete attention for a sustained period of time– then you are expressing this court card in full. Spend the next few weeks in beast mode and let yourself luxuriate in the hard work of making things come to fruition. There are periods of rest and periods of exertion; you've found yourself in the latter. Remember not to be discouraged by the long road that awaits you. If each day's labor brings you satisfaction you'll have more than enough drive to finish strong. I know I don't have to remind you about the old story of the tortoise and the hare. But sometimes the oldest stories are the best ones. Slow and steady does win the race, even if our contemporary world is sped all the way, that still doesn't mean you can't achieve more by slowing down. And follow us on Instagram for daily doses of inspiration and magic.** Capricorn Five of Cups RX Listen, it’s your party and you can cry if you want to. In fact, you must. The party I’m talking about is your life, Capricorn. And while it’s your second nature to keep it together at all times (and all costs) the cards would suggest you need to take a moment and break down a little. The Five of Cups asks us to make friends with our grief. Friends with our grief? I can feel you revulsing, straining to understand. But listen, where we dont give ourselves permission to fele the truth of our lives, we literally stop them from unfolding. Consider this month your opportunity for a profound emotional reset, a chance to break down in order to breakthrough. This isn’t about throwing in the towel. Nobody said admit defeat. Rather just be honest about where you are disappointed in how things have turned out so far. Notice I said so far. The game isn’t over, far from it. But before you can return to the playing you need to clear your heart from everything that's been weighing it down. The good news is that in the reversed position, this card can come in softer. Perhaps it's a beautiful gentle weeping as opposed to an ugly cry on the bathroom floor. But sometimes reversed cards are quieter, they can be sneaky and if we don't pay attention we may miss them entirely. So don't carry on with business as usual this month. Look for invitations to release, to feel your feelings, to let go the heaviness and the sadness that's lurking right behind your eyes. The sooner you give yourself permission to be human the sooner you can get back to being the superhuman badass everyone expects you to be. And follow us on Instagram for daily doses of inspiration and magic.** Aquarius Six of Coins The Six of Coins is like springtime when all the flowers begin to bloom. Imagine being a flower in Spring, after months of holding tight and staying small in the bud, we get to expand into our true size. We get to show off our true colors and perfume the air. This is the invitation of the Six of Coins, to bloom. But it may be more than just your personal petals unfolding, the Six of Coins (or Pentacles as they are more commonly called) is the call to notice everything in your life that is growing ripe and ready for plucking. Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset said: Tell me what you pay attention to and I will tell you who you are. It’s a staggering observation to notice we really are exactly what we pay attention to. Well, start paying attention to what’s really good. Start noticing what’s growing well and what’s growing up. I would wager that the appearance of this card suggests you won't have to look too hard to find some serious stirrings of abundance and prosperity in your immediacy. Success is a vulnerable precipice, it requires us to be more open than failure. Expansion sounds great until you're exactly in the midst of it. Let yourself soften this month and notice where you are winning, gaining and evolving. It's ok to feel insecure about achievement, it's ok to struggle to accept a compliment. So struggle to bloom but refuse to shut down, to harden yourself to what you've worked so hard to garner for yourself. It might be the cusp of winter but for you, things are blooming so don't apologize, don't hold back and bloom! There are sixteen court cards and they each suggest an aspect of ourselves that needs to be awakened. The Son of Flames (or the Knight of Wands as they are more commonly called) is you at your most dynamic and charismatic. Think of the last time you felt deeply empowered and fully alive. Or when did you last allow an unfiltered expression of your authenticity and ingenuity? That’s the Knight of Wands, an aspect of yourself that never holds back its brilliance and talent. Wherever and whenever you feel like a rockstar, you embody this card. Librarians are rockstars in the library, chefs in the kitchen. The dynamic quality of this card isn’t always loud but it’s always electric. And no matter how quiet you may be, the Knight of Wands always turns heads when they walk into a room. Ask yourself: When did I last feel like rockstar? When did I last feel my own vibrancy oozing out from my every pore? Let your answers guide you to recapturing that feeling in your present moment. Life is meant to be lived, hard. It's time for you to recommit to adventure and excitement. If you've been playing safe and staying small, the Son of Flames is a strong reminder to see yourself as a seductress of life. To quote one of my favorite song-writers, "There are mouths to be kissed before mouths to be fed, and a lot in between in the meanwhile. And a girl ought to celebrate what passes by." So light yourself on fire this moonth and celebrate living. It's high time you remembered your power and the fun you can have while wielding it.

Aries The Lovers RX This card speaks to our individuation from society, culture and family– basically it’s the teenager of the Tarot who does what they want, when they want and don’t give two fucks about the consequences. It’s an important period of development, when we separate who society (or our parents or partners) would have us be and really begin to explore who our hearts would have us be. That’s the love the Lovers speaks too, self love, babe. You see, the Lovers isn’t actually about love at all, it’s about choice. While we may not get to choose who or what we love, we do have a choice about whether or not to make ourselves vulnerable to those feelings. This doesn’t just happen outside ourselves. We must choose to become vulnerable to our own inner polarities. We must choose to unite our opposing edges. The Lovers invites us to meditate on the multiplicity of the self. Who in us has been ignored or unloved? And how can we choose to love them and let them express through our lives. Perhaps this month finds you in need of a reminder that you choose the life you live. You choose it with your words, your thoughts and your actions. You choose your life one day at a time, one hour a time– minute by minute. You can choose to renew your habitual relationships, work and habits or you can choose something new. It's very easy to fall into the trap that we are powerless. But you are an Aries, a fiery leader and warrior of individuality and innovation. Time to remember that you are choosing more than just your life, you're choosing who in you gets to live it. Choose wisely. That’s a pun, by the way, because Feathers in this deck are more commonly called Swords elsewhere. And swords are how we cut through the illusions of our lives and get to the meat of it. Our minds are invaluable because without them how would we metabolize our experiences into meaning? How would we know what story we’re really writing with our lives in the first place. George Orwell in his eerily prescient classic 1984 wrote, “who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” I share this with you because you are sitting at an important threshold where you might be able to wrangle some new control around your past. The Four of Feathers invites us to return to the crisis we’ve survived to mine the gifts of those tough times. You see, usually when we’re getting through the worst of it we’re too hunkered down in survival mode to really get a sense of what’s going on. But from your calm, centered present you might be able to look back and gain some wisdom. With a new look on your past, you might have a brand new look on life in general. Fours in the Tarot are foundations, they give us a chance to rebuild our bottom floor in a sturdier, more honest way. There's an emotional and intuitive foundation that's available for you this moonth if you can be courageous enough to imaginatively take yourself back in time and observe some of your harder moments. When we can safely review our trauma for a distance we may discover many gems we couldn't pick up at the time. Even more we may gain some perspective on why we are how we are. The past is indeed a strong indication of the future but the past can be rewritten as we gain more knowledge and awareness. We know that history is written by the winners– perhaps you're ready to claim your winnings and tell your story as you lived it. Consider joining us for Breathwork or Astro Club, find all the details HERE. And follow us on Instagram for daily doses of inspiration and magic.** Gemini Father of Coins RX Court cards show up to remind us who we are. There are sixteen court cards and they each suggest an aspect of ourselves that needs to be awakened. The Father of Coins (or the King of Pentacles as they are more commonly called) is you when you take absolute responsibility for your life through your control of the world around you. This is an extremely powerful expression of your will that can be used to either build empires or tear them down. As a master of the Earth element, this aspect of self suggests you are standing in your power and calling all the shots. There is tremendous self-confidence here. Who in you holds the self-esteem of a conqueror? When did you last feel like a true warrior? When we can own our success and be generous with our wealth of resources, time and wisdom we are surely living as the King of Pentacles. But it’s not so simple as all that. When is it ever simple for a Gemini, am I right? This card came in upside down which complicates the issue. Reversals (what we call an upside card) can indicate an aversion or an over-reliance on this type of expression. Are you controlling too much in your life right now? Are you trying to force the world around you to bend to your needs? Or have you completely given up any sense of control at all? They might be opposites but they really express the same thing. We can only control ourselves and our reactions to things. When you stand in King of Pentacles energy you take responsibility for what is truly yours and you leave the rest to fate, or the birds or Cher. Don’t spend this month shirking your responsibilities but don’t carry the weight of the world on your shoulders either. Remember where your true power lives, in your confidence– and if that's feeling anemic, figure out how you can beef it up. This new world needs you feeling your most resilient, resplendent self!