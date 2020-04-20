Tarotscopes that slay: For the new moon in Taurus

The thing about Mother Nature is that she’s persistent. Even though we’ve all spent the last month rooted in our homes, the Seasons keep changing. You can’t stop the slow, steady progress of the natural world; birds and butterflies will migrate, flowers will bloom. And in some ways it should bring us comfort to know that there are gigantic forces at play that will carry on their momentum regardless of human participation or intervention.

That having been said, our inability to participate fully in the arrival of Spring can also bring up a lot of grief. It’s important we feel this. I don’t know about you but, these days, I have been missing the Ocean and the Desert and the Mountains as much as I miss my dearest friends. I feel cut off from our great planet home. But the truth is, even if we can’t drive out to witness the super bloom in person, even if our travel plans to national parks or coastal campgrounds have been waylaid— there are always hidden avenues to connect with nature, no matter how landlocked we are.

No matter where you look, nature is everywhere. She’s in the weeds that sprout up between the sidewalk cracks. She’s in the hazy morning light that kisses our kitchen floors and the palpable dark of after midnight. She’s in the symphony of rainstorms and the blanketed hush of late season snowfall. Most of all, she’s in our bodies, in our breath, in our skin and our hair and our soft-strong bones. We are nature. And even if we feel isolated from the larger Earth, our little Earths, these bodies we possess, are as plugged into the organic truth of being as any tree planted firmly in the ground.

The reason I’m talking so much about nature is because Taurus Season is upon us. Taurus Season is our fixed earth sign and she ushers in the gentle luxuries of the great outdoors. Taurus energy moves at a leisurely pace in alignment with the cycles of nature. And there has never been a more crucial time to remember our place in the cosmic web of all that lives. The slower we can allow ourselves to move the more we can come to relate to ourselves as extensions of the natural world. We are so much more like trees and gardens then we are like computers and phones. And perhaps this time is a forceful reminder of how natural we really are.

The New Moon in Taurus happens on Wednesday evening, Earth Day. A New Moon is always a sweet energy to have in the sky. It opens a portal to the powerful optimism of new beginnings. No matter how far gone things seem to be, every twenty eight days the Moon begins a new cycle and in doing so she gives us permission to do the same. A Taurus New Moon is particularly lush, ruled by Venus, goddess of love and beauty. It is said the Moon in Taurus is exalted, meaning she thrives in this sign. And when the moon thrives, we all do. This New Moon window is a time to sink into the luxuries of the physical world, the flesh and soil, the water and the wine. If we consider that the moon rules our innermost needs, the temple of our heart— this New Moon in Taurus wants you to build yourself a new sanctuary.

But this New Moon isn’t all rose petals and Italian lace, it arrives with it a significant charge. Remember that the New Moon is when the Moon and the Sun meet up in the sky, this moonth their reunion occurs at three degrees Taurus. They aren’t alone, however. Sitting at six degrees Taurus, practically next door, is Uranus. Uranus is the lightning bolt of inspiration, the volcanic eruption of creativity, chaos and most significantly: change. This New Moon conjunct Uranus adds electricity to the sky. Meaning that what you commit to can catch fire quickly. And above all it’s time to commit to change.

When I meditate on the true invitation of this New Moon it’s all about planting your heart in different soil. The time has come to uproot your heart from the old flowerbed of productivity and despair and plant it in some new gorgeous vessel. There’s even a little ritual you could do to empower this. Find a plant, a succulent clipping, anything that’s green and grows and treat it as if it were your heart. Re-pot a beloved indoor herb or a friendly backyard cactus and tend to it daily. Sing to it, leave it love notes— maybe even place a crystal or favorite stone on top of the soil. When you tend to it, see if you can consciously make deeper contact with your own inner heart. In this way we make watering our heart a part of our daily practice. Start to consider more deeply what sort of soil does my heart really need to flourish?

Taurus Season also contains a wickedly powerful Full Moon in Scorpio, a Pluto station and a Mars-Saturn square but it’s too much to get into here. So I invite you to join us, The Spiritual Gayz, for our Taurus Season Webinar on Monday, April 20th at 5:30 PM (pdt). We will cover all the cosmic happenings for the next four weeks and help you navigate where all his energy falls in your chart. There’s always plenty of time for Q&A, so please join us for an informative and empowering virtual gathering. Sign up now and even if you can’t join us live, you’ll receive the recording to watch at your leisure.

Lastly, as an attempt to help ya’ll blow off some steam, channel your grief and shake up your energy, we are hosting a series of Healing Breathwork Circles every other Saturday for the foreseeable future. Breathwork is an incredibly powerful tool to plug you back into the electrical socket of spirit and help you shift the old, stuck, stagnant shit that everyone carries around all the time. It’s an active meditation that will truly bring much needed healing and release. It’s safe and effective and it’s practically free. Breathwork basically saved my life when I discovered it and it’s truly part of my life’s work to be able to hold space for you to experience it.

Don’t forget to reach out for help at this time. You aren’t supposed to go through this alone even if literally you are at home, all alone. Nature reminds us that we are deeply and inextricably interconnected. If we can be of help in any way, please reach out. Readings and healings are still happening at this time and we are working extra hard to make our podcasts not just entertaining but uplifting, empowering and full of useful spiritual tools to help you fully accept the invitation of this insane global crisis.

When preparing to channel your Tarotscopes for the moonth I was guided to ask the cards to describe the type of soil in which your heart would flourish.

Consider that these are spiritual messages to help you take deeper care of your innermost core.

In honor of the exalted New Moon in Taurus, we are doing things a little differently: you should read for your MOON SIGN, not your Sun or Rising.

If you don’t know your MOON SIGN, it’s a quick google away. Consider if your SUN sign is your outer compass, your MOON sign is your inner North Star.

It’s the style in which you get your needs met, how you practice self-care and the way your personal magic wants to be expressed.

TAURUS MOON The Chariot Taurus Moons are gentle creatures, sensitive but not delicate. They desire physical comfort and in some ways that makes you the easiest moon to please. All you need to do is bake yourself some cookies or draw yourself a sensual bubble bath. Massages, designer sheets, even a new outfit can give you a deep sense of satisfaction. But if shopping and fucking seems to be only skimming the surface of your self-care perhaps we can look to the Chariot to describe the type of soil your heart would thrive in at this time. The Chariot is all about ambition and will. Perhaps your heart is actually craving a little more structure and goal setting at this time. I’m not suggesting you need to amp up your productivity, but maybe you would start to feel better about yourself if you began to inquire about the true goals your soul has for this lifetime. I hate to break it to you but nobody’s soul came here just to drink Prosecco on a yacht– each and every one of our souls came to Earth with a serious mission. And perhaps now is the perfect time to slip into one of your softest pairs of sweatpants and start to unearth what that mission is.

CAPRICORN MOON Knight of Cups Capricorn Moons are tough cookies, they take care of themselves through self-discipline and often self-denial. This is a rugged, resourceful heart that is quite adept at compartmentalizing and even disassociating from emotional turmoil. “Feelings?” asks the Capricorn Moon? “I don’t have any of those. Trust me, I’ve checked.” But the truth is Capricorn Moons can often be some of the most sensitive people in the Zodiac– I should know, I am one, Cher is too… you don’t think Cher has feelings? The Capricorn moon wants to put business before emotions but sometimes the business can’t get done until we really get right with ourselves. The journey of a lifetime for the Capricorn Moon is walking the long winding road to the innermost chamber of their heart. If we look to the Knight of Cups to describe the soil that heart would most like to be planted in at this time, we might consider this is a very Buddah-like soil. The Knight of Cups is Zen, not without emotion at all, but able to observe their feeling state without getting swept up into it. Perhaps that’s the first step to being able to enter into wildness of the heart, just noticing it to begin with. Spend the next few weeks as a detective in you heart, a feelings detective. Notice everything you feel, the good, the bad, the uncomfortable, the unusual– let it all wash over you like a wave crashing on the shore. The more you can spot your feelings as they approach, the less backlog you’ll have to wade through when you finally start to feel like you can’t keep them bottled up anymore. Process as you go and you’ll be able to keep going.

AQUARIUS MOON Queen of Swords An Aquarius Moon is cool customer, detached but not cold– they are the heart surgeon of the Zodiac, inquiring into the strange logic of emotions without getting carried away. An Aquarius Moon takes care of themselves by taking care of the world. It’s a humanitarian heart after all. They love the world as a whole but they may struggle to connect with people one-on-one. It’s almost as if the Aquarius Moon is an alien from another land who has to learn the language their heart speaks before it can converse with others. The soil your heart most wants to be planted in at this time is the crispy rocky soil of truth. An Aquarius Moon loves information, the more they can understand the world the more easily they can start to feel their way into it. But if you delude yourself from the truth of your own inner world, you may never be able to connect. The Queen of Swords is the objective observer of the deck, she speaks the truth and is never swayed by passion, allegiance or emotion. Your heart craves this sort of grounding right now. Can you take care of yourself by telling yourself the truth about yourself? Can you lovingly and honestly approach your heart and not pretend it isn’t aching for a little TLC. The sooner you can tell the truth on yourself, the sooner you get to tell the truth on others. And you might just find, in your special Aquarian way, that what’s true for you is true for all us. ***Give a reading as a gift or schedule your own reading or healing with Brandon here and follow him on Instagram @thebrandonalter and @thespiritualgayz. Sign up for the Taurus Season Webinar of The Spiritual Gayz Healing Breathwork Circle HERE.*** PISCES MOON Page of Pentacles The Pisces Moon is the most mystical and watery of the moon placements. For those born under this Moon their psychic gifts are not just bottomless, they are without end. And that can be terrifying. The key here is to create strong boundaries so that you don’t get swept away with any current of energy that comes along. Truly, this moon is so intuitive that you could be feeling the grief of your great-great-great-grandmother or just the person in front of you at the grocery store for weeks on end without realizing it. This is a heart that loves to dream, to create, to be imaginative– but it’s also a heart that longs to escape the cruelties of ordinary reality. Of all the Moons, this one would love to lose themselves in the bottom of a bottle of vodka or a bong. If we look to the Page of Pentacles to describe the type of soil your heart would thrive in at this time, it’s a rich, layered, dense soil. The Page of Pentacles is pure Earth energy, rooted and secure in their space. You need to make sure your heart is firmly planted in your body. Because your heart is so willing to get swept up in any passing sea, your ability to claim your space and maintain some serious boundaries is tantamount at this time. Other peoples problems are not your problems– at least not yet. Start with your heart, Tend what is truly yours, slow and steady. And maybe next month you can start to volunteer to help others.

ARIES MOON The World The Aries Moon is a heart on fire. Consider Aries as the first sign of the Zodiac, first to feel, first to express how they are feeling. The Aries Moon is a tempestuous force of nature that likes to erupt, sometimes over nothing. It’s a war energy in the heart and for an Aries Moon sometimes fighting can feel good. And if you can’t fight, then you debate, argue, compete or just fuck your brains out. The key to thriving with an Aries Moon is recognizing the transitory quality of your emotions. Yes, right now you want to rip her head off, but in five minutes it’ll probably pass. Learning to not voice everything you feel can save you some heartache in the long run. If we look to the World as a descriptive of the type of soil your heart most longs to planted in at this time, it’s the soil of responsibility, tried and true, heirloom soil. The World is connected to Saturn, the planet of serious adulting and follow through. Your heart longs for you to tend to it, not just in the moment when it cries out for attention, but ALL the time. Saturn is what we do every day, rain or shine, and your heart wants that sort of undivided attention from you. The World also signifies monumental endings and beginnings, the end of a major cycle and the beginning of your next big adventure. Perhaps the adventure you’ve been craving is deep inside your chest, with your strong steady heartbeat narrating each next step on the path.