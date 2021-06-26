Taste the Rainbow: 12 food & drink brands supporting Pride with calories galore

Pride weekend is upon us but your cupboards are bare? Worry not, queen, for there’s still time to stock your larder with LGBTQ-affirming foods, snacks and drinks for your Pride party—or, y’know, to binge on quietly while watching The Nanny on HBO Max. (You do you, baby.)

Below we’ve listed a dozen yummy Pride-themed treats that are all giving back to the LGBTQ community. And remember, carbs you eat over Pride don’t count!

1. The Doughnut Project

The Doughnut Project has collaborated with drag performer Blake Deadly to create a glittery, drag-inspired Pride doughnut, with champagne cream filling, a champagne glaze and a sugary glitter-lip garnish.

And they’re putting their money where your mouth is: A quarter of proceeds benefiting the Reclaim Pride Coalition, which is organizing New York’s Queer Liberation March on June 27.

Blake will be slaying it (get it? slaying, Deadly?) in a performance outside the Doughnut Project’s West Village shop at 1 pm on Saturday, June 26.

2. Kellogg’s Together With Pride Cereal What could be better for a post-Pride brunch than berry-flavored rainbow hearts with edible glitter? Kellogg’s has teamed up with GLAAD once more on a limited-edition cereal celebrating the LGBTQ community and our allies: All Together combines six of the companies best-selling cereals in one deliciously sugary box. Kellogg’s will donate $3 from each box sold to GLAAD when purchasers upload a receipt to its Family Rewards site. Receipts must be uploaded within 30 days of purchase. Kellogg’s will donate up to a total of $140,000 to GLAAD as part of the campaign. $4 at your local Walmart, Kroger, and other participating supermarkets

3. Love Crunch Granola

Nature’s Path Love Crunch granola has established a year-long partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. They’re providing organic Love Crunch granola to Trevor Project team members and making a $10,000 donation. They’ve even whipped up a yummy recipe for a rainbow Pride parfait, with organic, non-GMO, and vegan Love Crunch Red Berry Granola, plus dragonfruit, papaya, mango, kiwi, berries, coconut cream and dark chocolate chunks. Love Crunch Red Berries Granola, 11.5 oz, $4.99

4. KIND Pride Bar

The special-edition KIND PRIDE Bars are back again this year, with rainbow packaging wrapped around a yummy concoction of dark chocolate, nuts and sea salt. KIND is continuing its longtime partnership with Ali Forney Center, the nation’s largest organization aiding homeless LGBTQ+ youth, with a handsome $50,000 donation.

Available at Whole Foods, CVS, Hy-vee, Hannaford’s and Stop & Shop while supplies last, or buy a box of 12 bars for $15.49 at kindsnacks.com

5. Spiceology’s “Love is Love” Variety Pack

After launching their “Love is Love” variety pack last year in honor of Pride, Spiceology ended up keeping it as a permanent product. It contains six unique spice blends: Raspberry Chipotle, Smoky Honey Habanero, Maui Wowee, Chile Margarita, Greek Freak, and Purple Haze, which blends beetroot, tomato, carrot, onion, garlic, and chiles into an earthy, sweet rub.

Ten percent of Love is Love’s proceeds indefinitely, supporting a new charity each month.

Six mini-rub jars for $39.99 at Spiceology.com

6. Kiva’s Cannabis-infused Tropical Punch Camino Gummies

Cult-favorite edibles brand Kiva Confections knows Pride season can be a little intense, so they’re helping take the edge off with their limited edition Tropical Punch Camino Gummies, boasting a tropical flavor and 5mg THC per 3.6 gram gummy.

Kiva has made donations to GLAAD and Black Queer Town Hall, along with a pledge of continued involvement with the LGBTQ+ community year-round.

20-gummy pack for $18 (where legal) at KivaConfections.com

7. Crystal Head Vodka Pride edition

Because gay cannot live by bread alone, Crystal Head Vodka has launched a limited-edition Pride bottle for 2021. Yes, it’s a skull—but it’s a rainbow skull, and a portion of proceeds benefit LGBTQ causes. They’ve also devised a full menu of cocktail recipes for your party, like “What’s the T,” and “Sugar Daddy.”

And just so you know they’re not a one-night stand, Crystal Head sponsors year-round partnerships with groups like the Stonewall Sports Program, The Test Positive Awareness Network, Kaleidoscope Trust, and Lurie Children’s Hospital Transgender Youth Program.

“Our beautifully decorated rainbow bottle is made with pride,” said Dan Aykroyd—yes, that, Dan Aykroyd, who founded the company in 2007. “We see the world without limitations and provide inspiration to dream, build and make, inspiring freedom of expression and creative thought.”

Crystal Head Vodka’s limited-edition Pride bottle, 750 mL for $49.99, 1.75 L for $99.99,

8. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

You really don’t have to twist our arm to get us to down some JD, but Jack Daniel’s parent company, Brown-Forman, has made a generous $50,000 donation to GLAAD this year. So line up those shots!

And to promote JD’s Tennessee Fire, a blend of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey and red-hot cinnamon liqueur, they tapped Drag Race legends Manila Luzon, Bebe Zahara Benet and Trinity the Tuck to film a “Drag Queen Summer Glamp” video series filmed on location in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

The trio complete challenges with help from the JD staff and plan the first-ever Pride celebration at the historic Jack Daniels distillery.

750 ml bottle from $24.99 on Drizly or at a liquor store near you.

9. Vinebox

Now you know Mama likes her wine. And for the first time, direct-to-consumer wine company Vinebox has created a limited-edition Pride box with a collection of nine unique wines, including a sparkling Spanish white, a cherry-red Montepulciano rosé, and a very special trio of single varietal French wines.

Each sample is 100 ml, so you can enjoy it without the guilt—and profits from the first 500 boxes sold will be donated to the San Francisco LGBT Center

$89 at getvinebox.com

10. Baked by Melissa Pride Collection

Baked by Melissa’s mini-cupcakes are small enough to be guilt-free. And with 10% of net proceeds from their Pride cupcakes going to the LGBT Community Center, you can actually feel good about stuffing your face.

Each pack comes with red vanilla, orange vanilla, yellow vanilla, green chocolate, blue chocolate and purple chocolate mini-cupcakes, in either a 25-pack, 50-pack, 100-pack, or a “Love Bundle” (four sets of six).

They’re the perfect hostess gift for this weekend’s Pride party.

Pride cupcake 25-pack for $32, available at Baked by Melissa locations

11. Mason Dixie Foods Pride Party Pack Sometimes supporting the community means supporting LGBTQ-owned businesses. Out foodie Ross Perkins co-founded Mason Dixie Foods, known for its biscuits, scones, sandwiches and cinnamon rolls. And now he’s put together a Pride pack with Mason Dixie’s chocolate chip scones, blueberry lemon scones, and goodies from with other LGBTQ+-owned brands, including Pipcorn and Proteau Rivington Spritz Botanical Drink.

$101.95 at Mason Dixon Foods