Tatted up ‘Married at First Sight’ hunk Thomas Hartley comes out as pansexual

While Married at First Sight UK didn’t end up making the perfect love match for Thomas Hartley, he’s far from done with making romantic revelations.

The podcaster recently took to Instagram to declare what he’s know about himself for some time now: he’s pansexual!

He also revealed that he came out to his ex-husband during their time on the show, but that the bit was left out of the final product because “they have to condense hours of filming to one hour.”

As he writes, “I am at the beginning of this journey and I am more confident than I have ever been before”:

He further clarifies, “although I resonate more so with dating cis and trans men, I do find cis and trans women attractive too.”

Hartley followed the video post with definitions of pansexuality, including one referring to the sexuality as “someone who can love someone for who they are, not what they are.”

In his own words to The Liverpool Echo, he states “It doesn’t require somebody to be a specific gender for me to find them sexually attractive…I’m just not closed off to anyone, it’s about the person over anything else.”

Though some of his definitions aren’t terribly generous to bisexuality, he did qualify some of his thoughts on the differences — and similarities — between the two.

“There isn’t a specific difference between bisexual and pansexual,” he continues. “Now that gender is a much broader spectrum, the word pansexual was introduced. It’s whatever somebody’s comfortable with. If somebody referred to me as bisexual I’m good with that too; labels don’t hold power over me.”

While there are plenty of bi+ identities like pansexual, omnisexual, and polysexual, specific differences are largely individual and share commonalities with one another.

If his dancing is anything to go off of, it seems like the MAFS alum is less interested in splitting hairs in queer discourse than he is in celebrating and living his truth out loud.

