It could be a trilogy. I mean, could you imagine having the first queer trilogy for young people to login and see themselves on TV?



I would love for it to be a staple for Amazon and for people to come login and go, ‘Oh, this is my happy place, this is a teachable moment, but I also am going to laugh…’



I think because if you remove the two men, it’s just a love story…



I feel like everybody can relate to that. Everybody has been through that – everybody has been either the one who wasn’t ready for the love or the one that was loving too much, and they were denied.



So few times, we get the gratification to see it come full-circle, and then actually succumb to one another and move forward in this relationship and kind of say, ‘F*** it’ and ‘We’re going to do this.’ So, I think [Red, White & Royal Blue] is aspirational and optimistic, and just like a wonderful world that we could live in.



Honestly, with this film, knowing that we’ve affected so many people. I’m stopped in the streets all the time and it’s less of like, ‘Oh my gosh, I loved you in this film. Can I have a picture?’



It’s always like, ‘I loved you in this film because my friend, my brother, myself, have gone through this and I contemplated suicide before I read this book or before I saw this film, and I saw the film and I was like, Oh my gosh, wow!’



There’s a life for me outside of this town or this situation, and that is so meaningful as an actor.



Taylor Zakhar Perez speaking to Forbes about the impact of co-starring with Nicholas Galitzine in the gay rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ and why he’d love there to be a third film in the franchise.