It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

First things first, the Olympics

BRAT SUMMER OLYMPICS: Diver Tom Daley and Team GB divers did a Speedo dance to Charli xcx. [Outsports]

“TONE DOWN THE GAY THING”: In a new interview, Olympic legend Greg Louganis recalled being urged to “tone down” his identity and being called “dreadful” after he revealed he was HIV-positive in 1995. [Salon]

AU REVOIR PARIS: Singer Billie Eilish helped close out the Paris Olympics with a performance of “Birds of a Feather” from her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

And on the political front…

MADAM VICE PRESIDENT: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz capped off their first week together on campaign trail with packed rally in Las Vegas that drew a reported 15,000 supporters. [New York Times]

TRUTH BE TOLD: Fact checkers combed over 78-year-old convicted felon Donald Trump‘s unhinged press conference from Mar-a-Lago last week found he told a grand total of… 162 lies and distortions in an hour. [NPR]

BUSTED: Photos of gay-hating VP wannabe JD Vance dressed in drag resurfaced and he looks… about like what you would expect him to.

Now, for entertainment…

QUITTIN’ TIME: Actor Joaquin Phoenix dropped out of Todd Haynes gay romance just days before it was supposed to start filming, sending production into chaos. [Hollywood Reporter]

RAVE REVIEWS: Hunter Schafer has been declared the “Next Scream Queen” for her performance in the new German Alps-set horror film Cuckoo, which hit theaters over the weekend. [Daily Beast]

DIVAS UNITE: Mother Kylie Minogue dropped the music video for her song “My Oh My” featuring Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo. 🎧 

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated