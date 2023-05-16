Team Great Britain’s hottest divers are joining OnlyFans in droves

British divers Noah Williams (left) and Matty Lee (right)

Some of Britain’s top, and most attractive divers, are splashing onto OnlyFans.

Over the weekend, not one, not two, but three Team Great Britain stars–Matty Lee, Daniel Goodfellow and Matthew Dixon–announced they were starting accounts on the subscription-based platform.

While all of them pledge their content won’t be explicit (whomp, whomp), they promise to show more of themselves to the masses.

We’ll take what we can get!

“I have not been hacked, I have not been scammed, see for yourself,” Lee posted on his Instagram story, with a link to his page and winking emoji with its tongue out.

Lee, 25, is charging subscribers $20 per month for content. As of Tuesday, he’s already shared three posts.

“I’m using this space to share more frequent content, I always care way too much about what I post on my insta but here I know it’s a place where you wanna see more of me,” says his OnlyFans bio. “But hold up… remember I’m a Team GB diver not a [porn star]. So everything will be SFW [safe for work] and a place where I can interact with you all.”

Lee, who rose to diving prominence when he won gold at the inaugural 2015 European Games, was Tom Daley‘s partner at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The two won gold in the men’s 10-meter synchronized diving event. It was Daley’s first gold medal, and he soaked up the moment.

“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” said Daley afterwards.

Not to be outdone, Goodfellow, who took home bronze at the 2016 Rio Games alongside Daley, is pledging his OnlyFans subscribers will get to know him on a “more personal level” and “interact with posts that won’t be seen anywhere else.”

And yes, Goodfellow, 26, included the requisite emojis in his announcement, too.

Dan Goodfellow is now on OnlyFans ? pic.twitter.com/bY3FUx2grB — Male Celeb Zone (@Niceguy58374198) May 12, 2023

Goodfellow’s OnlyFans page also says he’s going to participate in “collabs with other divers.” We’re not sure whether that means he’s going to partner with his Team GB brethren, but we can only hope.

They work well together in the pool, so it’s only logical they would also jive in front of the camera, right?

Dixon, the youngest of the trio (he’s 23), won silver at the 2018 European Championships with his partner, Noah Williams, who started his own OnlyFans page earlier this year.

They are quite the pair!

The trend of Team GB hotties joining OnlyFans started two years ago, when Jack Laugher joined the platform in late 2021. The 2016 Rio gold medalist (he won the men’s synchronized three-meter springboard event with partner Chris Mears) often posts selfies in his underwear and speedos.

Predictably, it didn’t take long for Laugher to amass a large following, as PinkNews points out.

Team GB’s jump to OnlyFans indicates the mainstream viability of the platform. The service’s popularity surged during the pandemic, spiking from 7.5 million users in November 2019 to 85 million users by December 2020.

While OnlyFans is known for hosting X-rated content, there are a slew of well-known celebrities who use the service, too. Earlier this year, out Olympic icon Matthew Mitcham started his own page, which he uses to celebrate his body and promote sex-positivity. (Mitcham’s husband, Luke Rutherford, is a top performer on OnlyFans himself.)

“The world isn’t sex-positive as it ought to be, in my opinion,” Mitcham told Outsports. “Celebration of the body. I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

We agree!

There’s a long and proud tradition of famous male athletes showing off their spectacular bods in sexualized commercials and photoshoots. They’ve participated in seductive underwear ads for decades, and went naked for ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue.

For what it’s worth, out Olympic medalists Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon star in some of our favorite shots.

With that history in mind, it makes sense that OnlyFans would serve as the next frontier for male sports stars to show it all…or at least show more. Members of Team GB have taken home plenty of Olympic medals in recent years. Now, it’s time for them to rake in the subscribers.

Bonus points for anybody who convinces Daley to jump in for a quick collab.

Scroll down for more sultry shots of Team GB’s OnlyFans crew…