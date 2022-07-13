Ted Cruz blasts Merrick Garland for not protecting Brett Kavanaugh’s right to a quiet steak dinner

Ted Cruz is absolutely livid that Brett Kavanaugh didn’t get to enjoy a slice of Morton’s Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake® before he was driven out the back door of a Morton’s Steakhouse in Washington, D.C. by peaceful pro-choice protesters last week.
On Monday, Cruz sent a letter to Sen. Dick Durbin, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, demanding he call Attorney General Merrick Garland before the committee to talk about why he hasn’t done more to protect Supreme Court Justices from having their steak dinners ruined.
“I am requesting [Attorney General Garland’s] attendance so he may detail the steps the Department of Justice is taking to protect our Supreme Court Justices in the wake of an unprecedented harassment and intimidation campaign,” Cruz’s letter stated.
“Congress passed this law to allow judges at every level of the judiciary the freedom to exercise their judicial power free from outside influence or intimidation,” Cruz continued. “Article III of the Constitution guarantees judicial independence by granting judges life tenure and salary protection so they are not influenced by anything but the law and facts in the case before them.”
We would like to add that Amendment 1 to the Constitution guarantees that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
In his letter, Cruz went on to say that “despite clear evidence that federal law was violated by mobs of protestors at the Justices’ homes, the head of the Department of Justice, and chief law enforcement officer of the United States, flatly refused to enforce federal law.”
The anti-LGBTQ senator followed that up with an angry tweet and an appearance on Fox News yesterday, during which he called on Garland to “follow the law!”
“Democrats have decided that mob violence furthers their political ends,” Cruz, who famously vowed to object to certification of Joe Biden‘s 2020 presidential election victory, tweeted. “It’s an absolute affront to rule of law, it’s dangerous, and it needs to stop.”
Ironically, Cruz expressed his concern about mob violence on Fox News just 11 minutes before yesterday’s televised January 6 hearing began.
Here’s how folx responded…
But an armed insurrection is just peaceful political discourse. Right…
There’s a right to eat steak at Morton’s enumerated in the constitution?
You’ll be watching the hearing, then…
Senator “Cancun/Jan 6 insurrection” did not remember his insurrection masterpiece.https://t.co/7Jo1FlrfoD
I don’t see the problem. Kavanaugh can always travel to another state to eat dinner. Or visit a back-alley restaurant; the food might be unsafe but oh well. I don’t see what the big deal is.
Mob violence? Sounds like someone doesn’t approve of our constitutional right for peaceful assembly
Agree!! pic.twitter.com/Azm1GRsjW3
I thought it was legitimate political discourse? 🤷♂️
People protesting someone from outside of a restaurant isn’t “mob violence,” Senator.
scotty
if anyone should be bashing merry garland, it’s the honest hardworking american people for his dereliction of duty for not going after TFG. obviously merry is part of the obstruction to not go after TFG. seditious conspiracy already proven beyond a reasonable doubt to everyone BUT Merry Garland. does anyone not understand by now the fix was always in?
hello….McFly
cc423
Garland is letting the J6 Committee lay the ground work for big charges and they are doing a phenomenal job. Rushing into a charges in light of this nation’s current upheaval would not be wise. But it is coming and it will be glorious, iron-clad charges for all involved.
scotty
also, ted cooze should be worried about that electric grid they said they fixed. LOL ted cooze molests collies is what i hear. hes truly unfit for congress. but hes perfect for texas. cant trust texans to investigate themselves (see the uvalde story for confirmation of that)
Mack
I believe the Supreme Court has ruled on several cases that could be interpreted that there is no expectation of privacy in a public place. Usually pertains to criminals, but who to say Kavanaugh isn’t a criminal.
Prax07
Cruz and that Crybaby both need to be unemployed ASAP. Pieces of shit the both of them.
abfab
Heavens to Betsy! Those two need not stop at the make up department when playing the swamp monsters in the upcoming film featuring Ivanka and her daddy Donald. Ew. Okay now I need lots of showers.
But really……have you ever seen such UGLY! I’ve seen better looking hemmoroids!
ZzBomb
If we don’t get the right to privacy, the conservative justices don’t either.
They made this, now they’ll have to accept the consequences. I hope they are chased out every establishment they come across. I hope they are chased down the street. They should be made to fear walking in public.
petej
of course he objects to protesting judges. that’s necessary when he anticipates he must protect senators next!
gaym50ish
Where was Ted Cruz’s outrage when Trump supporters were threatening election workers?
Mister P
I realize that the second big lie that republicans love is that democrats and Biden want completely open borders and no vetting of any immigrants, but your fantasy rant just shows how weak your trolling is.
Jim
Congress shall make no law respecting . . . . . abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Any questions?
LumpyPillows
Peaceable protest is not stalking, harassing and threatening. This is what we get because democrats were too full of themselves to elect Hillary Clinton. To prove they learned nothing, they’ve already turned on Joe Biden. Protest all you want…it won’t matter if you can’t win elections.
Cam
The right wing Supreme Court said women’s health clinic could NOT keep anti-abortion protesters from harassing clients right at their front doors, but they want special privillages for judges.
Typical Republican, they want to force OTHERS to live in the world they create, while they are protected from it.
Kangol2
Thank you, @Cam! Very glad you pointed this out.
LumpyPillows
The proper analogy would be following the women home and to restaurants.
Harassment at clinics is wrong, but it’s different.
LumpyPillows
While I disagree with harassing people, Teddy has messed up priorities. The only thing I want Merrick focused on is indicting the Trumps.
cc423
This nation was built on peaceful protests. It’s how real democracies work.
Kangol2
Peaceful protests that have often been transformed into extremely violent events when the protesters were attacked by authorities and mobs, going all the way back to the Boston Tea Party, Boston Massacre, etc, up through 19th century abolitionism and the anti-slavery movement, the labor movement, the Civil Rights Movement, anti-war protesters, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, etc.
M.Gallo
Bosch
Look everyone! Mario has a new name!
LumpyPillows
Not sure any of this is true. Regardless, nice attempt to change the focus. Failed.