Ted Cruz claims cabin crew can’t stop hugging him and folk have thoughts

Does Texas Senator Ted Cruz seem like the sort of person strangers rush to hug? Apparently, they do … according to him. Yesterday, Cruz sat down on Capitol Hill with truckers taking part in the so-called People’s Convoy. The convoy is circulating DC to protest against Covid mandates and a ragbag of other issues, such as ending ‘big tech censorship’.

Cruz praised the protestors saying, “What y’all are doing is incredibly important.” He also said many people appreciated what he himself was doing in speaking out against mask and vaccines mandates. This includes many in the airline industry.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during meeting with D.C. trucker convoy: “Almost without exception, every time I’m on an airplane, either the captain or a flight attendant will come up to me, will hug me and say, ‘Thank you for fighting for us.’” pic.twitter.com/27eoBrBlMb — The Recount (@therecount) March 8, 2022



“Every week I fly back and forth to Houston,” Cruz said forcefully, jabbing his finger for emphasis. “Almost without exception, every time I’m on an airplane, either the captain or flight attendant will come up to me, will hug me and say ‘thank you for fighting for us.’

“Because I tell you, United Airlines, sadly Houston’s a hub of them, has fired thousands of pilots and flight attendants … this is wrong.”

In fact, Cruz’s claim of “thousands” is bogus. In October, United Airlines said it had fired around 230 cabin crew and pilots for failing to adhere to its strict covid vaccine policy. CEO Scott Kirby told CBS This Morning 99.7% of the Chicago-based airline’s 67,000 US employees had received the jab.

Online, people were more interested in Cruz’s claims that pilots and cabin crew can’t stop hugging him. It prompted a collective eye roll.

I promise you strangers are not going over to Ted Cruz to hug him pic.twitter.com/O4RPUNGFPz — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 8, 2022

We are all Ted Cruz’s daughter when he goes for a hug pic.twitter.com/QXOU5FOxcD — RBG Is My Patronus (@RBGPatronus) March 8, 2022

Calling bullshit.

No one wants a hug from Ted Cruz.

Not even his own kids.pic.twitter.com/NhiqSrengD — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 8, 2022

In endorsing the white supremacist trucker convoy, seditious Rafael Ted Cruz says that flight crews left and right are hugging him to thank him for being a treasonous asshole. I can assure you no one wants to look at him and touch him let alone hug him. He’s so pathetic. — Ricky Davila 🌻🇺🇦 (@TheRickyDavila) March 9, 2022

Imagine having to make stuff like this up about yourself cause you’re so disgustingly sleazy — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 8, 2022

No one has hugged you full stop — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 8, 2022

You would think, with all this hugging and fawning of public figures, someone would have memorialized just one of the occasions in pics or videos. Anyone seen any? 🙄 — Maudi63 🌻 (@maudi63) March 8, 2022

I found a bunch of pictures of Ted Cruz being hugged by pilots and flight attendants. Here: pic.twitter.com/HHwjXXirnM — Santiago Mayer 🌻 (@santiagomayer_) March 8, 2022

P.S. Your wifi has not dropped—the pun above is that there are no images of Cruz hugging cabin crew.

I was a flight attendant for 43 years and I can assure everyone that this never happened. — Sandra Gordon (@DuchyLG) March 8, 2022

Did that happen? pic.twitter.com/t9eb20njvO — Michael “a little stitious” Spencer (@spencer97m) March 8, 2022

