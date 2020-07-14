Ted Cruz is getting dragged on Twitter for going mask-less on a flight

As coronavirus rages across the state of Texas, Senator Ted Cruz was spotted not wearing a mask on an American Airlines flight from Houston to Dallas last Sunday. Now, he’s being dragged on Twitter for it.

After the photos of the senator went viral, a spokesperson for Cruz said he definitely wore the mask during the flight and merely “removed his mask to drink and put it back on afterward.” But photos show Cruz not wearing a mask on the airplane or at the gate.

American Airlines seems to think they can ignore our calls to ban Senator Ted Cruz from future flight for refusing to wear a mask. Let’s prove them wrong. Comment #BanTed below & on @AmericanAir‘s posts to get this trending again. pic.twitter.com/fbaxVw8q27 — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) July 14, 2020

The official American Airlines policy states that all passengers, except young children and those with health conditions that prevent them from doing so, must wear masks aboard their aircrafts, except when eating or drinking.

After photos of Cruz violating this policy began circulating, the airline tweeted yesterday that it was looking into the matter, saying, “We committed to protecting the health and safety of all customers, and we are reviewing the details of this matter.”

We are committed to protecting the health and safety of all customers, and we are reviewing the details of this matter. — americanair (@AmericanAir) July 13, 2020

It followed up with another tweet this morning saying, “We’ve reached out to the senator to affirm the importance of our mask policy as part of our commitment to health and safety.”

We’ve reached out to the senator to affirm the importance of our mask policy as part of our commitment to health and safety. — americanair (@AmericanAir) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter has quite a bit to say about the matter…

My mom once told me,

“Son, during a pandemic always get your medical advice from doctors! They’re informed, experienced, & saving people’s lives is their priority. Don’t ever listen to former reality tv stars & game show hosts. And never, ever do what @tedcruz does.”

Thanks, mom. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 14, 2020

You’d think with a chin like that you’d be happy to have an excuse to hide it. #TedCruz #BanTedCruz pic.twitter.com/gGc9msGxJr — Sporkeh (@standinginit) July 14, 2020

Is the policy that everyone except Ted Cruz has to wear a mask? — Peaches (@Ancblae) July 14, 2020

Ted Cruz is a better person than Donald Trump and Ted Cruz is one of the worst people alive. — JRehling (@JRehling) July 14, 2020

Ted Cruz won’t stand up for his wife or father against Trump’s attacks. That is all anyone ever needs to know about him. For sure, he wouldn’t wear a mask. Why would he? He is entitled, arrogant, reckless and unworthy of his high office. He is the perfect archetype for this age — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 13, 2020

I checked the Ted Cruz exemption box so I don’t have to wear a mask on my flight pic.twitter.com/obARPFtx8q — AfterBERN w/ Peter Kiefor 🌹 (@PeterKiefor) July 14, 2020

If he’s not banned, could “American Airlines” just not donate to Ted Cruz’s 2024 campaign, like they did in 2018. — ShirtyandSniffy (@ShirtyandSniffy) July 14, 2020

Can’t expect Ted Cruz to care about protecting the health of everyone else around him when he couldn’t even be bothered to protect his wife from a bully who called her ugly. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 14, 2020

So Ted Cruz is above the mask rules…got it!

Don’t plan to fly anytime soon, but will remember this American Airlines!!🧐 — Dufus Rigamaroll (@DufusRigamaroll) July 13, 2020

When I see this, I’m reminded that the people aren’t our biggest problem, their leaders are. I’m also reminded that Ted Cruz is a complete asshole. #Resist #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/VR4hzhOrQ9 — Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) July 13, 2020

This isn’t the first time Cruz has found himself at the center of a Twitter scandal. In 2017, a bisexual adult film wound up among the his Twitter likes. He blamed it on a horny staffer who had access to his account and said it was “not a deliberate action.”

